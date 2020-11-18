WATCH NOW: ‘All options are on the table’: Northam urges caution amid worrying COVID-19 trends

“This isn't a floor; it is a ceiling. I strongly discourage Virginians from having social events with that many people, especially indoors. It's just too dangerous,” Northam said. “I know this is really hard with Thanksgiving coming up.”

Northam said that virtual gatherings are the safest avenue for socializing right now. If that’s not possible, he urged gathering outdoors.

“We think of Thanksgiving as a time of family and of love, and maybe some football. But this year, staying home is an act of love to protect the people you care about,” he said.

Asked about the potential for stricter restrictions, including travel bans, Northam said that "all options are on the table.:

Northam, however, dismissed the idea of closing schools across the state again, saying that the state has left that decision up to districts.

“What may be good for one area of Virginia may not be good for another,” he said. “I’m going to continue letting school districts and localities make those decisions.”

Northam on Wednesday also signed the state’s budget, which includes utility and evictions relief for people impacted by economic hardship due to the pandemic.