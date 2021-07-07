WATCH NOW: State removes statute of segregationist Byrd from Capitol Square

Grindly Johnson attended segregated schools. Virginia's "Massive Resistance" to school integration forced her high school in Chesapeake to close.
On Wednesday, she was among state government leaders overseeing removal of a statue honoring the man behind the scheme, Harry F. Byrd Sr.
A statue of the segregationist governor and U.S. senator stood outside the state Capitol since 1976. But a work crew on Wednesday lifted and loaded a 10-foot, bronze Byrd onto a flatbed truck headed for storage, as if lowering a body into a casket for burial.
The legislature and Gov. Ralph Northam this year approved moving the statue off Capitol Square. It comes during a time of transforming public opinion about whose legacy should be honored in Virginia and whose should be kept in historical context.
Johnson, now the secretary of administration for Northam, came outside to watch. She recalled she was working as state tax auditor when the Byrd statue went up.
“My feeling was, why? Why? My father had to pay a poll tax to vote," she said. "... Everybody should have known better."
“But it was through this administration that all the changes have occurred, and I’m proud to be a part of this administration.”
Northam came out to observe a crew of contractors check the security of nylon straps on the statue and chatted with Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, who sponsored the bill that will send the figure to storage until the General Assembly decides what to do with it.
Jones said it's possible a private organization would want to buy the statue and keep it in proper context.
“For me, this is a big day, a special day, in a very sort of surreal way," Jones said. "Because my grandfather spent his entire adult life fighting Massive Resistance, to make sure that schools could be integrated, to make sure that our system was fair. And two generations later, here we are.”
Moving the statue out of a public place of honor reflects a shift toward making Virginia a place where everyone feels valued, he said.
In "our public spaces, where people who aren’t from Virginia, from all across the globe come, we want to make sure that we’re highlighting the best parts of our commonwealth and the things that really make us special. This is a sordid part of our past.”
Byrd, a Democrat, was governor from 1926 to 1930 and a U.S. senator from 1933 to 1965. He began his career serving 10 years in the state Senate.
On May 17, 1954, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 9-0 in Brown v. Board of Education that government-segregated schools are unconstitutional. On Feb. 24, 1956, then-Sen. Byrd said, "If we can organize the Southern states for Massive Resistance to this order I think that in time the rest of the country will realize that racial integration is not going to be accepted in the South."
Byrd was "the dominant leader of a small group of white men" and the most influential white man in 20th century Virginia, according to "The Grandees of Government," by Virginia historian Brent Tarter. A Democratic candidate for governor running against a Byrd machine candidate in 1949 compared Byrd's organization to Soviet tyranny, Tarter wrote.
The organization relied on an undemocratic culture and killed every attempt to expand the electorate.
"His party organization insisted on maintaining white supremacy and preventing most white and Black Virginians from voting," Tarter wrote. "A skillful political manipulator, he pursued government policies and a political agenda that favored business interests at the expense of labor and that resisted expanding public services and improving public education."
Olusoji Akomolafe, a professor, chair of the political science department, and executive director of the Center for African American Public Policy at Norfolk State University, said Virginia is having overdue discussions on race.
Erecting a statue of Byrd 10 years after his death, in 1976, wasn't just about Byrd but about defiance to civil rights, he said.
"That says more about the politics of Virginia in that era," he said. "This was a political statement."
The statue removal represents a dim light at the end of a long tunnel, Akomolafe said, but he has some optimism about race relations.
“I’m more optimistic that if we can continue in the path that Governor Northam has set, hopefully we’re not going to reverse into where we used to be.”
(804) 649-6061
Twitter: @patrickmwilson