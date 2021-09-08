Watch a video of the Lee statue in Richmond being removed from its pedestal on Monument Avenue on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
The video is of a livestream provided by VPM that began at 8 a.m. and continued until about 9:30 a.m.
