Watching a brief, weak tropical threat for the Southeast U.S.
On Sunday, the National Hurricane Center was eyeing a small, westward-moving low between Florida and Bermuda. It might develop into a short-lived tropical depression or storm before coming ashore late Monday near Savannah, Ga. Its rain won’t head for Virginia.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

