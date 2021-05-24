 Skip to main content
Watching for record heat on Wednesday
Wednesday’s heat is shaping up to be interesting. A temperature in the mid-to-upper 90s could top Richmond’s record high of 94 for May 26 (a tie among 1991, 1984 and 1953). It’s rare to surpass 95 before Memorial Day, even with dry conditions. The last instance was April 1990.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

