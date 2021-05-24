Watching for record heat on Wednesday

Wednesday’s heat is shaping up to be interesting. A temperature in the mid-to-upper 90s could top Richmond’s record high of 94 for May 26 (a tie among 1991, 1984 and 1953). It’s rare to surpass 95 before Memorial Day, even with dry conditions. The last instance was April 1990.
Tags
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today