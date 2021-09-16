 Skip to main content
We may soon be done with mornings in the 70s
Mid-September is often the time of year when Richmond hits lows in the 70s for the final time. The forecast is near that mark over the next few days. Recently, 2017 and 2018 saw those warm nights well into October, but the record-latest was on Nov. 2, 1971.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

