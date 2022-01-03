Changeover to snow has progressed across most of metro Richmond, with all snow for the next few hours. Some heavier bursts of snow will continue as the wind averages 10-20 mph.

Heaviest snow has held north and west of Richmond this morning, where a few inches have already fallen, and numerous power outages have developed in Albemarle, Fluvanna, Louisa, and Albemarle Counties. As of 9:45 am, Dominion Energy reports about 100,000 customers out.

8 a.m. update: Changeover to snow has already happened in suburban areas northwest of central Richmond. Roads there are slushy and many surfaces have become covered. The full changeover to snow will happen across metro Richmond as the morning progresses. Not to be lost in the excitement, just over 1 inch of rain has fallen since midnight.

Short term forecast:

Rain mixing with sleet, then transitioning to sleet and snow throughout the metro area as the morning progresses, finally changing over to all snow late in the morning. Raw northeast winds averaging about 10-20 mph, but with higher gusts.

A few hours of snow continue late this morning and into the afternoon, with some brief bursts of heavier snow from time to time. Slushy wet accumulations of 1-3 inches in Richmond will be most common, but 2-4 inches in areas north and west of central Richmond (Ashland, Short Pump, Midlothian). Temperatures in the lower 30s. Additional inch or two in some locally heavier bands of snow. All precipitation will be done around 3 p.m.

Gusty north winds with the snow will lower visibility and roads will continue to become slushy, but not fully iced over during the daylight hours, as temperatures will hold in the lower 30s.

Within an hour or two of sunset, temperatures will quickly drop through the 20s, and surfaces that had been wet and slushy will quickly become icy and more slippery. This will make snow and slush removal much more difficult later tonight and especially Tuesday morning, as daybreak temperatures tomorrow will plummet into the upper teens.

