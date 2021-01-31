12:30 p.m. update

Metro Richmond is done with accumulating snow for the day. The precipitation for the rest of the afternoon will be a lighter freezing rain or rain while temperatures slowly inch from the lower 30s to the mid 30s.

Ice amounts are likely too small to cause significant problems with trees or power lines in the metro area, but it could keep surfaces slick through the evening.

Generally, totals peaked at 2 to 5 inches in the late morning before sleet arrived.

At 12:20 p.m., snow was primarily falling north of Ashland and east of Charlottesville. Southeast of Richmond and the Tri-Cities, it was a plain cold rain. But slick spots will remain on roads through the afternoon.

The steady precipitation has ended west of Charlottesville, Lynchburg and the U.S. Highway 29 corridor. But Richmond has a few hours left.

By evening we'll see a much lighter wintry mix in the western half of the state, with sprinkles or drizzle for Richmond and points east. New snow chances will appear on Monday, but mostly for the northern tier of Virginia.

Beyond the winter storm

Much of Virginia will feel the worst of this winter storm today, but unsettled weather will be with us for a few days to come.

The complicated mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain falling across our central Virginia backyards is because we’re right in the middle of a handoff between two low pressure centers.

The first: a low that’s been rolling eastward from the Rocky Mountains toward the Ohio Valley, spreading snow and ice across the Midwest.

The second: a new low that will develop Sunday near Cape Hatteras and become the dominant feature on the weather map by Monday. It will strengthen and crawl up the Eastern Seaboard through Tuesday and Wednesday, focusing a new swath of snow along the Northeast megalopolis and threatening the coastline with wind, surf, flooding and erosion.

Even in Richmond that wind will become noticeable on Monday, with gusts from the northwest around 25 mph. Near the Chesapeake Bay, gusts will be closer to 35 mph. Tuesday and Wednesday could stay just as blustery.

Will there be more snow?

Precipitation chances don’t go away on Sunday night and Monday, it just becomes a lighter and intermittent drizzle.

During that second phase of the system early in the workweek, Richmond looks too far south to experience its heavy amounts. But scattered, light snow could wrap around the low and reach us again on Monday, maybe even as late as Tuesday. If we were to see another coating of new snow, it would most likely happen toward Monday night.

How cold will it be afterward?

Sometimes we see temperatures plummet to the teens or single digits following a winter storm. But there are a couple of factors that should keep our coldest nights in the week ahead close to a level of cold we’ve already experienced lately.

Wind and clouds from the nearby nor’easter won’t make for a pleasant feel, but those conditions would keep the thermometer higher than it otherwise would be during the nighttime hours.

So we’re looking no worse than lower 30s on Sunday night, and upper 20s on Monday night. Lows midweek will turn colder, but not dramatically so: probably lower-to-mid 20s.

Chilly afternoons will persist, too, but each day should make it above freezing: highs in the upper 30s on Monday, then progressively higher 40s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

When do we see more sun?

It could be a struggle to get a full day of sunshine in the first half of the week. That big coastal low will send us plenty of clouds on Monday, then partial cloudiness on Tuesday.

High pressure and its clear skies won’t dominate until Wednesday or Thursday.

By the time the next cold front arrives, perhaps Friday or Saturday, winds will have switched to a warmer southwesterly flow.

How warm we get at the end of the week remains unclear — either 50s or 60s — but that would make our next precipitation chance in the form of rain.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.