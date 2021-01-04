20 Virginia weather and climate stats from 2020 that matter

9 days without measurable precipitation. That’s the longest Richmond ever managed to go in 2020 without more rain. Most years are able to dry out for twice as long at some point, and sometimes much longer. In fact, every other year on record had a longer rain-free stretch than 2020.

6.49 % The peak area of Virginia affected by drought during 2020. In a year when wetness was so often the problem in our fields and backyards, there was one brief, small drought in the northern Piedmont in July. 2020 had the lowest extent of abnormally dry conditions across Virginia since 2004, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor archives.

1 degree, the difference between 2020 having Richmond’s longest growing season, and the shortest one since 1988. The reason: It seemed like we claimed the record-earliest date for final spring freeze (March 8), but ended up with the latest spring freeze since the 1960s (May 10), thanks to a fluky dip in the jet stream. Fall’s first freeze — Nov. 18 — was one of the latest on record. So despite it being such a warm year overall, the gap between the last freeze of spring and the first freeze of autumn was much shorter than usual at 191 days. Were it not for that one cold morning in May, 2020 would have gone 254 days between freezes, tying 1902 for Richmond’s longest thaw on record.