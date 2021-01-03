20 weather and climate stats from 2020 that matter

11 times when the James River exceeded the 12-foot minor flood stage at Richmond’s Westham gauge during 2020. While it never came close to major levels, the river flooded more often than any other year in modern records. In 2018, Richmond saw 10 floods on the James. Another very wet year for the region, 2003, brought eight river floods in Richmond. The Nov. 13-14 flood crested at 18.33 feet at Westham, which was the highest level there since 2003. The forecast prompted two of Richmond’s floodwall gates — Dock Street and Brander Street — to close as a flood precaution for the first time since the 1990s.

9 days without measurable precipitation. That’s the longest Richmond ever managed to go in 2020 without more rain. Most years are able to dry out for twice as long at some point, and sometimes much longer. In fact, every other year on record had a longer rain-free stretch than 2020.

6.49% The peak area of Virginia affected by drought during 2020. In a year when wetness was so often the problem in our fields and backyards, there was one brief, small drought in the northern Piedmont in July. 2020 had the lowest extent of abnormally dry conditions across Virginia since 2004, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor archives.