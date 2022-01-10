2021: 4th warmest year on record in the U.S.

After the warmest December on record nationwide, scientists at National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration in Asheville, N.C., reported 2021 as the fourth warmest year on record for the United States.
Only three years have been warmer: 2012, 2016, and 2017. The average temperature nationwide was 54.5 degrees, or 2.5 degrees above the full 20th century average.
Statewide, Virginia had its 11th warmest year on record at 57 degrees.
Richmond had its ninth warmest year on record at 60.4 degrees.
Of the 10 warmest years on record in Richmond, all but one have come in the past 30 years. The oldest one in the top 10 was 1921, which has now moved down to 10th place.
The statewide and national records began in 1895. Richmond’s records began in 1880.
Any one specific year can be especially cold or warm, so to better examine the longer term climate trends, we examined the 30-year running average since daily temperature records began in Richmond in 1897.
There have been some small ups and downs, but the 30-year average had never climbed above 58 degrees until 1993. It hasn’t fallen below that level since. Through 2021, the current 30-year average temperature in Richmond is 59.3 degrees.
While the increase may seem small, you may have noticed changes over the course of many years in Richmond, especially in the spring.
Jeremy Hoffman, the David and Jane Cohn Scientist at the Science Museum of Virginia, sees the impacts in the data very distinctly, “Spring arrives earlier, so the pollen season starts sooner and lasts longer — and this disproportionately affects our children who are outside more than adults.”
Effectively, summer gets hotter and bleeds into the fall. Hoffman added, “Longer and more intense summers mean heat-related illness risks among outdoor workers, and getting bit by mosquitoes later into the autumn.”
Water temperatures are also rising. Scientists at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science at William & Mary released an analysis last week showing an increase in temperature spikes, known as marine heatwaves, in the waters of the Chesapeake Bay.
Oceanographers Piero Mazzini and Cassia Pianca determined that the Chesapeake Bay had an average of two 11-day marine heat waves per year between 1986 and 2020. The heatwaves had an average intensity of 5 degrees — and a peak intensity of 14 degrees — above the long-term normal.
This warming stresses weaker organisms that reside near the bottom of the bay, which form the base of the food web there. In turn, that causes a shift in the types of fish that live in the bay, and can lead to a decline in important commercial fishery species such as striped bass.
Worse for bass anglers, the warming surface water discourages mixing with the oxygen-rich colder water deeper in the Chesapeake. This increases the oxygen needed by the fish, further stressing them and decreasing their population in the bay.
According to Mazzini, the most likely cause is the transfer of heat from the atmosphere to the water. In effect, as the air gets warmer, so does the water. And this warming of the air and water is consistent with the planet’s overall warming climate.
To learn more about the Chesapeake and the research being done to understand and protect it, visit the FAQ page at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science.
Calculations for the global temperature analysis are ongoing from different labs around the world. Results from NOAA and NASA are expected this Thursday, as 2021 will easily be one of the 10 warmest years on record globally.