2021: 4th warmest year on record in the U.S.

This warming stresses weaker organisms that reside near the bottom of the bay, which form the base of the food web there. In turn, that causes a shift in the types of fish that live in the bay, and can lead to a decline in important commercial fishery species such as striped bass.

Worse for bass anglers, the warming surface water discourages mixing with the oxygen-rich colder water deeper in the Chesapeake. This increases the oxygen needed by the fish, further stressing them and decreasing their population in the bay.

According to Mazzini, the most likely cause is the transfer of heat from the atmosphere to the water. In effect, as the air gets warmer, so does the water. And this warming of the air and water is consistent with the planet’s overall warming climate.

To learn more about the Chesapeake and the research being done to understand and protect it, visit the FAQ page at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science.

