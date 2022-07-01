2022: Halfway done and warmer than normal

Children play in the James River to escape the heat June 17. Richmond is tied for its 14th warmest year on record so far.

The changes in the forecast from the last couple of days are subtle, but in the end, they reduce the chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday and Monday.

Saturday will be the hottest afternoon of the three-day holiday weekend, with temperatures nudging toward the mid-90s, but it also brings the best chance of showers and thunderstorms. And given how humid it has become in the past few days, some thunderstorms will produce especially heavy rain for 30-45 minutes, making localized flooding a distinct possibility.

Slightly less humid air will edge into Virginia on Sunday, give us a hint of a northeast breeze for Sunday and Monday and hold back the chance of showers and thunderstorms. That chance will not disappear entirely, but it will be reduced for a couple of days before higher humidity surges back into place by Tuesday.

Mid-year climate checkup

With the first six months of the year behind us, how has the weather and climate been so far in Richmond, compared to historical records?

Examining the data portal from the Southeast Regional Climate Center suggests Richmond’s weather in 2022 has been more typical of Oklahoma City.

Richmond has been slightly warmer and wetter than normal since the first of the year, with normal being defined at the 30-year smoothed average between 1991-2020.

Using the daily average temperature, Richmond is tied for its 14th warmest year on record so far, with records going back to 1887. But if the afternoons have seemed a bit warmer, your senses are not fooling you.

The average high temperature so far in 2022 is 67.4 degrees. That’s tied for ninth warmest on record, 1.8 degrees above normal. February and March have been the culprits pulling up the temperatures the most, at five and four degrees above normal, respectively.

Big heat makes a lot of headlines, but the gradual loss of cooler weather is a less obvious result of the warming climate. Hidden in the data so far this year is the consecutive number of days with a high temperature of at least 80 degrees. Between late May and mid-June, Richmond had 27 consecutive days that reached 80 degrees, tied for the sixth longest streak on record. Of the five streaks that were longer, four have come since 2008.

Precipitation is more prone to year-to-year fluctuations as the climate warms. But in the broadest sense, humid climates tend to get wetter, and arid climates tend to get drier.

So, it may not come as a surprise that Virginia has managed to avoid a serious drought over the last 10 years. The last extended drought, which spanned two years, was from spring 2007 to spring 2009.

In 2022, Richmond has been just a little bit wetter than normal, with 22.16 inches of rain (combined with melted snow). Areas farther south in Virginia, the cities and counties that sit along the state line with North Carolina, remain abnormally dry. But for the most part, other locations in the state are holding their own so far this year.

The outlook for the next three months suggests a pattern that favors slightly wetter and warmer weather than normal, but that does not offer specifics on any particular week or month.