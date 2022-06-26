50 years later: Is Richmond and its floodwall ready for another Agnes?

Agnes and Camille were the two biggest floods in Richmond’s modern era, coming within three years of one another.

After a relatively quiet period, the remnant rains from Hurricane Juan interacted with another system in early November 1985, swelling the James to its highest level since Agnes in 1972, exceeding Camille by 2 feet at the City Locks along Dock Street.

As part of the Water Resources Development Act of 1986, the Richmond Floodwall was born. At a total cost of $143 million, it was built under a provision that allowed the cost to be shared between the City of Richmond and the Norfolk District of the Army Corps of Engineers.

Commissioned on October 21, 1994, it was designed to protect both Shockoe Bottom and Manchester from James River flooding up to 32 feet, which is 24 feet above the City Locks flood stage (8 feet).

Agnes is the only flood in the modern era to exceed 32 feet, but the system will still offer some protection at that level, as the floodwall is not overtopped until the river reaches 41 feet.

The floodwall is more than a concrete wall, it is a broader flood protection system for both sides of the James. The southern portion also has an earthen levee more than a mile long and an additional wall-and-levee system about 2,000 feet long. All told, the southern protection system extends about 2 miles, and the northern barrier extends 1.2 miles.

In addition to the levees and gates, pump stations siphon water trapped behind the wall and three retention ponds hold excess water away from developed areas.

***

Often, the flash flooding from Hurricane Gaston in 2004 is invoked with respect to the performance of the floodwall. But the floodwall was never designed to prevent flash flooding in Shockoe Bottom. In this case, the origin of the water matters. With Gaston, intense rain fell right over the city for several hours, sending water rushing into Shockoe Bottom.

The Bottom used to be the end of Shockoe Creek, which emptied into the James River and the Kanawha Canal system near the modern day corner of 18th and Dock streets. But since the middle 20th century, the natural flow of the creek has been absorbed by the city’s combiner sewer overflow (CSO) system beneath the I-64 Shockoe Valley bridge. When the CSO system is overwhelmed at that location, water finds its way to the James the way it did for centuries before.

***

The gates on Dock Street and Brander Street have been closed several times for high water before. The last closure was in November 2020 as a precaution just before the river crested at 17 feet. But even at this water level, real-world impacts are small.

According to Rhonda Johnson with the Richmond Department of Public Utilities (DPU), the Dock Street and Brander Street gates are closed to keep traffic from potentially driving on a muddy or water-covered roadway when the water is high. Johnson continues, “We have yet to experience any instances with the traveling public being trapped or impacted by vehicles or citizens once the closures are secured.”

The flooding from Hurricane Fran in September 1996 marks the highest level of the James since the floodwall was commissioned. At 23.8 feet, it was the 7th-highest crest on record at the City Locks. But the river has not come within 6 feet of that level since, last peaking at 17.8 feet in late February 2003.

At no time have all 19 gates within the system needed to be closed. During the previous partial closings, the DPU has no record of problems or concerns from the relatively smaller floods that have occurred.

***

Statistically, Richmond has simply been lucky over the last 30 years. To be prepared, the National Weather Service in Wakefield has run several simulations to determine what it would take for another Agnes-level flood. They indicate 3-day rain totals of 15 inches over a broad area upstream from Richmond would be required.

Rain falling in Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Buchanan and Covington are all very important, as water collecting in those rivers and streams ultimately races through Richmond. Rainfall measurement, reporting, and communications technologies have improved dramatically since 1972, so another river flood of Agnes or Camille magnitudes will not come without warning.

It is not a coincidence that those floods had origins in the tropics, and sooner or later, it will happen again. There is emerging evidence that the forward speed of tropical systems is decreasing, meaning more rain can fall over a singular location. Our warming planet also means there is more evaporation of water into the atmosphere, so more water is available to fall as heavy rain. Hurricane Florence produced catastrophic flooding across a huge area of eastern North Carolina in 2018. Had it stalled another couple of hundred miles to the northwest, we would be having a very different conversation today about flooding in Virginia.

***

River flood forecasting is far better today than 50 years ago. More data is available and computer simulations of river flows are more accurate and more timely. In the late 2010s, the U.S. Geological Survey, Army Corps of Engineers and National Weather Service began operations of a new river simulation to better forecast the James River flow for Dock Street and points downstream.

These are locations where the James is tidal, with fluctuations in river height that match the daily cycle of tides, making river forecasting more complex than at points upstream from immediate Richmond. Newer techniques to improve the precision of river forecasting nationwide are ongoing at the new National Water Center in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

***

To make the decision on floodwall activation, DPU monitors the National Weather Service flood forecasts and warnings and additional information on conditions upstream. Some flooding requires actions that have no impact on citywide activities. Most of those actions go unnoticed, yet occur multiple times a year.

The floodwall has not gotten a major flood test yet, but DPU is “confident in our ability to protect the areas the floodwall is designed to protect against river flooding, due to our regular testing and maintenance.”

Annual operation of the full system is required by the Army Corps of Engineers. In addition the Corps annually performs a physical inspection of the system.

Testing and preparedness is the key to being ready when that time inevitably comes.

So far, so good.