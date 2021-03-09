70-degree weather finally arrives in Richmond. But those spring temperatures will take a step back.

It felt wrong to write a story about 70-degree weather without checking to make sure that it feels nice.
So with wispy clouds reflecting off a pollen-flecked laptop screen, I can confirm: we've earned this, Richmond.
Prior to Tuesday, the last day to land in the 70s at Richmond International Airport was Dec. 13.
While some years past have withheld this kind of warmth until late March or April, 2021 has been an exception to the warming winters of the 2010s. This is the latest arrival of 70s in a decade.
This warmup has a bit of staying power through the next few days, but getting it to last through the weekend will be too much to ask this time.
High pressure positioned off the Southeast U.S. coast is to thank for this week’s mild pattern.
Afternoon readings across central Virginia could get as warm as the mid 70s by Thursday as winds continue to blow in from the south and southwest.
But that high will give up its hold on our weather just in time for the weekend. A cold front will slice in from the northwest on Friday. It may not bring much rain, but it will usher in clouds and some tepid (but more seasonable) readings for Saturday and Sunday.
So plan for noticeably cooler 60s or 50s on Saturday depending on the hold of our infamous cloudy "wedge" pattern, then probably 50s for Sunday.
Meanwhile, lows ought to trend above freezing until next week.
Near-to-below-normal temperatures and wetter weather patterns are favored here during the middle of March, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
That doesn’t mean a return to winter, but it does mean that even the 60s aren’t here for good yet.
It just wouldn’t be March without the roller coaster, so enjoy the warmth when and where you can.
In case you're wondering, Richmond's last weekend with any 70s was Dec. 12-13, and the last time both a Saturday and Sunday hit 70s was Nov. 7-8.
We'll keep waiting for that next picture-perfect weekend.
"Think 60" for cold water safety
While there's no snowstorm or severe weather on our horizon, there is one important but deceptive hazard to keep in mind.
The warmer days of early spring can entice paddlers, but our local lakes, rivers and coastal waters are still dangerously cold.
Without proper gear, drowning can happen faster if one falls or capsizes into water that’s below 60 degrees – even if the air is well into the 70s. That larger difference between warm air and cold water shocks the body, and can endanger even an experienced paddler or strong swimmer.
The National Weather Service in Wakefield and the United States Coast Guard say these incidents tend to peak on nice, sunny weekend days in early spring (and again in late autumn). Read more about cold water safety and survival here.
The James River is currently at about 45 degrees, while low-to-mid 40s were common toward the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Ocean. At that temperature, loss of dexterity can happen in under five minutes without protective clothing.
