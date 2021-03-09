70-degree weather finally arrives in Richmond. But those spring temperatures will take a step back.

It felt wrong to write a story about 70-degree weather without checking to make sure that it feels nice.

So with wispy clouds reflecting off a pollen-flecked laptop screen, I can confirm: we've earned this, Richmond.

Prior to Tuesday, the last day to land in the 70s at Richmond International Airport was Dec. 13.

While some years past have withheld this kind of warmth until late March or April, 2021 has been an exception to the warming winters of the 2010s. This is the latest arrival of 70s in a decade.

This warmup has a bit of staying power through the next few days, but getting it to last through the weekend will be too much to ask this time.

High pressure positioned off the Southeast U.S. coast is to thank for this week’s mild pattern.

Afternoon readings across central Virginia could get as warm as the mid 70s by Thursday as winds continue to blow in from the south and southwest.

But that high will give up its hold on our weather just in time for the weekend. A cold front will slice in from the northwest on Friday. It may not bring much rain, but it will usher in clouds and some tepid (but more seasonable) readings for Saturday and Sunday.