8AM UPDATE: Snow in the northwestern suburbs, but still a few hours away for the entire metro area

8 a.m. update: Changeover to snow has already happened in suburban areas northwest of central Richmond. Roads there are slushy and many surfaces have become covered. The full changeover to snow will happen across metro Richmond as the morning progresses. Not to be lost in the excitement, just over 1 inch of rain has fallen since midnight.
Short term forecast:
Rain mixing with sleet, then transitioning to sleet and snow throughout the metro area as the morning progresses, finally changing over to all snow late in the morning. Raw northeast winds averaging about 10-20 mph, but with higher gusts.
A few hours of snow continue late this morning and into the afternoon, with some brief bursts of heavier snow from time to time. Slushy wet accumulations of 1-3 inches in Richmond will be most common, but 2-4 inches in areas north and west of central Richmond (Ashland, Short Pump, Midlothian). Temperatures in the lower 30s. Additional inch or two in some locally heavier bands of snow. All precipitation will be done around 3 p.m.
Gusty north winds with the snow will lower visibility and roads will continue to become slushy, but not fully iced over during the daylight hours, as temperatures will hold in the lower 30s.
Within an hour or two of sunset, temperatures will quickly drop through the 20s, and surfaces that had been wet and slushy will quickly become icy and more slippery. This will make snow and slush removal much more difficult later tonight and especially Tuesday morning, as daybreak temperatures tomorrow will plummet into the upper teens.
Sunday update: First of all, what’s changed?
We’ve known there would be some system racing immediately south of Virginia for a few days now, but the issues have been with the precise timing, intensity of low pressure, and how fast the cold air can advance into the state.
Let’s look specifically at metro Richmond here and bring in some caveats. There is a huge potential for this system to overperform and give a couple of additional inches of snow or go belly-up and give mostly rain and sleet. But there is no question Monday morning will be cold and wet.
Historically, it is difficult for cold air to advance into Richmond quickly enough to produce snow after several days in the 60s, but it can happen. Here’s the current thinking as of Sunday morning:
Spotty rain showers this afternoon and evening will become a steady rain an hour or so before midnight, then we will get several hours of rain as temperatures begin to fall dramatically from the 60s at dusk to the 30s by dawn as a nasty north wind develops.
Around daybreak, give or take an hour or so, the transition begins from rain to snow. Some sleet will also be involved during that transition, and it will take a couple of hours for the transition to fully happen, but it should be all snow by around 9 or 10 am on Monday morning.
We finish with a few hours of snow, with all precipitation shutting off in the early afternoon. The winds will continue from the north through the day, averaging 10-20 mph with some higher gusts once the precipitation ends in the afternoon.
Regarding snow on the ground, that will be held back a bit. The ground has been warm, most of the precipitation will have already come down as rain, most of the snow will fall during the middle of the day, and the rate of snowfall will not be especially heavy. Having said that, there will be some heavier rounds of rain and sleet, and if we get a quick heavier burst of snow for 30 or 60 minutes, that could put a quick half-inch on the ground in the late morning. If the changeover happens a couple of hours earlier, that also means an additional inch of snow on the ground.
When it’s all over Monday afternoon, expect about an inch or so of a white slushy mess on surfaces in Richmond. Conditions will change quickly north and west of the city. Short Pump and Midlothian will be closer to a couple of inches. But the sweet spot in the storm will run from Roanoke, through Charlottesville, and to Fredericksburg, where 2-4 inches will be common, and there will be some pockets of 3-6 inches. Precipitation will be heavier and the changeover to snow will happen a little sooner there.
Well-traveled roads around Richmond will probably remain just wet throughout Monday, but there will be some slushy spots on roads that don’t get a lot of traffic. Temperatures for most of the day will be around the freezing mark, give or take a couple of degrees, and we would need to get into the 20s during the daylight hours on Monday for the roads to really become a serious problem. But be prepared to clear a snowy, slushy mess off your car on Monday afternoon.
The accompanying map from the National Weather Service in Wakefield from Sunday morning provides a good overall view of how the storm will play out, and a small change in the temperature higher in the atmosphere can make the difference between a slushy coating and 2-3 inches, so it’s good to be prepared for both possibilities.
One final thought: If your car is outside tomorrow, be sure and clean it off before dark. The sky will clear Monday night, the winds will back off, and temperatures will fall into the low 20s by daybreak Tuesday, so any wet slush on surfaces will turn to a harder ice a few hours after sunset Monday.
Tuesday gives us a rest with sunshine and highs in the 40s. And while still early, there is another system to monitor for Thursday night into Friday. But for the moment, it looks far less impactful than what we’ll deal with on Monday.
