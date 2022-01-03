8AM UPDATE: Snow in the northwestern suburbs, but still a few hours away for the entire metro area

We finish with a few hours of snow, with all precipitation shutting off in the early afternoon. The winds will continue from the north through the day, averaging 10-20 mph with some higher gusts once the precipitation ends in the afternoon.

Regarding snow on the ground, that will be held back a bit. The ground has been warm, most of the precipitation will have already come down as rain, most of the snow will fall during the middle of the day, and the rate of snowfall will not be especially heavy. Having said that, there will be some heavier rounds of rain and sleet, and if we get a quick heavier burst of snow for 30 or 60 minutes, that could put a quick half-inch on the ground in the late morning. If the changeover happens a couple of hours earlier, that also means an additional inch of snow on the ground.

When it’s all over Monday afternoon, expect about an inch or so of a white slushy mess on surfaces in Richmond. Conditions will change quickly north and west of the city. Short Pump and Midlothian will be closer to a couple of inches. But the sweet spot in the storm will run from Roanoke, through Charlottesville, and to Fredericksburg, where 2-4 inches will be common, and there will be some pockets of 3-6 inches. Precipitation will be heavier and the changeover to snow will happen a little sooner there.