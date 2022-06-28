A bit hot this weekend, but Richmond has been far hotter

The apex of summer is coming. Afternoon temperatures will return to the 90s on Thursday, finishing the month the same way it started — hot.

June has been warmer and wetter than normal, but not quite reaching the top 10 in either of those categories. For the month, the average temperature has been 75.6 degrees, which is just about 1 degree above normal.

The last two days of the month will not do much to change those numbers, as temperatures will be within a few degrees of normal.

The standard of June heat in Richmond came several years ago, in 2010. It was by far the hottest June on record, with an average temperature of 81.1 degrees. No other June on record has a monthly average temperature above 80. In fact, only one August on record was hotter than June 2010 — August 1900.

Three days in June 2010 exceeded 100 degrees, and no single night dropped below 60. Some other stats from that torrid month:

19 of the 30 days that month, the temperature did not fall below 70 degrees;

11 days reached 95 or hotter;

Only three times was the high temperature below 85 degrees;

26 days were hotter than normal.

***

Even though it will get hot in the leadup to this weekend, conditions will be far from ideal to produce temperatures over 100 degrees in Richmond. For one thing, the recent rains are a big help. All else being equal, air above dry ground will heat up more easily than over relatively moist soil. Most of Richmond has received 3-5 inches of rain over the past four weeks, and there is no statewide serious drought.

Additionally, the winds that steer weather systems along do not favor especially hot air for the next several days. Those winds will send relative cool air toward Virginia through the weekend. And while that cool air will not really get here, the boundary between it and the hotter air to the south will be nearby, and that will be the focus for more clouds, and thus, showers and thunderstorms this weekend.

So be ready to dodge some showers and thunderstorms this Independence Day weekend, but no day appears to be a full-on washout.