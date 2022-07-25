A break in the heat with some needed rain

After 9 consecutive days above 90 degrees, Richmond gets a break Tuesday. The average high over the last 9 days has been 95 degrees, and we have not woken up to a temperature less than 70 since the morning of July 17.

A weak cool front, itself the leading edge of some slightly less hot and humid air, moves into Virginia from the north and gradually dissipates during Tuesday and Wednesday. That boundary will be the focus of numerous showers and thunderstorms compared to the last several days, but the truly cooler and less humid air will not make it this far south.

A genuinely cloudy and cool day is not expected Tuesday, as temperatures will reach the 80s. But this will begin a period of several days that is more conducive to showers and thunderstorms compared to last week, as another front moves in from the north this weekend.

And the rain is needed. Soils are continuing to dry out across central Virginia in the strong July sun, and locations extending from Nottoway, South Hill, and Emporia continue under a legitimate drought.

The distribution of rainfall across metro Richmond has also been uneven this month, which is not uncommon for July. The smaller nature of showers and thunderstorms that dominate rainfall patterns this time of year have only provided about 1-2 inches of rain so far this month across the metro area. A few places have been more fortunate than others, with a little more rain so far this month eastward toward Elko and Bottoms Bridge.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms drop for Wednesday and Thursday, but go back up as another front approaches from the northwest for Friday and the weekend. This front appears to be a little bit stronger than the one coming into the state on Tuesday, but like the first one, it will stall and wash out while over Virginia.

It’s too early to say this weekend is going to be especially wet, but it will certainly be cooler than last weekend with a much better chance of running up against a few rounds of rain and thunderstorms.

Looking for good news? There is no threat from the tropics. Some especially dry and dusty air from the Sahara has been pulled into the atmosphere over the Atlantic Ocean, which makes it difficult for tropical systems to develop.

But June and July are generally the less active parts of the hurricane season, and the peak of the season runs from mid-August to mid-October. This means the climatologically most active time of the season is only a few weeks away.