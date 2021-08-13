Richmond’s heat index soared to 109 degrees on Friday afternoon before late-day storms rumbled in.

That’s the highest it has been all week — and by extension the most miserable level all year — but probably won’t go any higher because the weather pattern is about to change this weekend.

The next cold front isn’t all good news, since it might wring out some flooding downpours in central Virginia.

That front will push southeast from the Ohio Valley to the Mid-Atlantic throughout Saturday, then stall just south of Virginia from Sunday into the middle of next week.

As a result, Saturday’s highs and the heat index are expected to come in a few degrees cooler: lower 90s and lower-to-mid 100s respectively for metro Richmond. Perhaps the better way to put it is: not as hot.

Clouds and cooler air will reach places north of metro Richmond first, so the Fredericksburg and Charlottesville areas will notice more of a difference. Southside Virginia could be in line for another heat advisory with little change from Friday.

That front is expected to spark widespread, slow-moving storms during the afternoon and evening Saturday. In addition to scattered strong gusts, flash flooding will be something to watch out for.

Most areas will get some rain, but isolated locales could end up with several inches depending on the exact path of those cells. The downpours will generally move from northwest to southeast once again.

Next week: definitely not as hot, but probably not drier

We’ll go from a week of all 90s to a week with perhaps no 90s. If they do return, it would be toward the end of next week.

That nearby stationary front will make it hard to scour out the clouds, rain chances and overall muggy feeling to the air. Dew points will still range in the sticky 70s — just not the unusually uncomfortable upper 70s of the past few days.

But the front will still be good for some noticeably cooler highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s early next week. Every day won’t be a washout and some will even be dry, but odds are good that afternoon showers won’t be far off.

Some remnant moisture from Tropical Depression (soon to be Tropical Storm) Fred is expected to flow into our region after it comes ashore somewhere in or near the Florida Panhandle on Monday. But Fred probably won’t be like our experience with Elsa in early July, when we had a compact and finite system rolling across eastern Virginia. Fred will instead pass well to our west, interact with higher terrain and that stationary front, lose steam and dissolve into the summery air mass.

As of Friday evening, Fred was essentially a loosely rotating blob of storms over Cuba: much more of a rain threat than a wind-maker for the fringes of South Florida that lie in its immediate path.

But weak, land-scraping systems can be harder for computer models to capture, so there’s a healthy margin of error.

Once we see how much Fred is able to strengthen and organize over the warmer waters of the Gulf of Mexico, the inland rain forecast is bound to evolve.

Fred’s leftovers might even help western Virginia withtheir its burgeoning drought, unless it’s too much too fast. It might just yield some nuisance showers for central and eastern Virginia, though flash flooding is always something to keep in mind when we have repeat rain chances and tropical moisture in August.

So unless something dramatically changes, we’re not worried about any kind of direct strike by Fred. But it is a factor in our forecast for now.

***

Cooling centers

The City of Richmond is operating two cooling centers for residents who need daytime heat relief this summer.

• Social Services Marshall Plaza Building at 900 E. Marshall Street

• Southside Community Service Center at 4100 Hull Street

The hours at both locations run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday until Sept. 30. Visitors must wear face coverings and remain distanced due to COVID-19 precautions. Pets are not allowed, with an exception for service animals.

Elderly residents experiencing non-emergency heat-related problems during the summer can contact Adult Services at (804) 646-7367.

For more information about the cooling centers and similar public assistance, call the Department of Social Services Fuel Assistance Office at 646-7046.

***

Stay safe and recognize the signs of heat illness

• drink plenty of fluids.

• stay in an air-conditioned room and out of the sun.

• check up on relatives and neighbors, especially those without air conditioning.

• young children, infants, older adults, people with chronic medical conditions and pregnant women are at higher risk of heat illness.

• take extra precautions if working or spending time outside, and reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or evening if possible.

• wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.

• schedule frequent rest breaks in shade or air conditioning.

• if someone is overcome by heat, move them to a cool and shaded spot. Heat cramps or spasms can be an early sign of rising body temperature and eventual illness.

• the signs of heat exhaustion are: being faint or dizzy, excessive sweating, cool, pale and clammy skin, nausea or vomiting, rapid, weak pulse and muscle cramps. Get to a cooler, air conditioned place. Drink sips of water if fully conscious and take a cool shower or use cold compresses.

• heat stroke is a medical emergency. The signs of heat stroke are: throbbing headache, confusion, no sweating, body temperature above 103 degrees, red, hot and dry skin, nausea or vomiting, rapid, strong pulse and possible loss of consciousness. Call 911, move the person to a cooler place, cool the skin using cool cloths or bath, but do not give the person anything to drink in that situation. Blowing with a fan can make a person hotter if the ambient temperature is also hot.

***

Dominion Energy offers the following tips for lowering electric bills during hot weather:

• Adjusting the thermostat to 78 degrees, especially while away from home.

• Closing blinds because heat from sunlight will make air conditioners work harder.

• Run dishes or laundry early in the morning or later in the evening.

• Use fans only while in a room, and make sure ceiling fans are blowing downward (counter-clockwise).

***

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.