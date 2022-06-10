A few showers to dodge this weekend

Neither Saturday nor Sunday will be washouts, but there will be some showers here or there to contend with. Most outdoor plans will be fine, but it’s a good idea to have a backup plan, or at least have a place to be inside for 30 minutes or so if you find yourself beneath one of the showers.

If you are road-tripping, be aware that there is a much better chance to get showers farther northward toward Fredericksburg and Washington.

More clouds will be in the mix on Saturday compared to the past few days around metro Richmond, which will hold the afternoon temperature in the upper 70s to near 80.

Sunday will be hotter and more humid. The risk of showers returns, but it is a bit lower than on Saturday, allowing high temperatures to approach 90 degrees.

Most of next week will continue the hot and humid conditions, with little chance for showers or thunderstorms. Highs will consistently hold in the upper 80s to middle 90s, and the higher humidity will make it difficult for low temperatures to get below 70 degrees.

There are positive signs that the heat and humidity will break Friday or the weekend of June 18, as a broad area of low pressure develops in southeastern Canada, driving some relatively cooler air across the Appalachians and into central Virginia.

But by then, the first day of astronomical summer will be only a few days away — the summer solstice occurs at 5:14 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21. As a result, there is a limit to what “cool” actually means for this time of the year. Normal highs are in the middle 80s, and normal lows are in the middle 60s.