A little less humid Wednesday, but even hotter Thursday

The heat is on for the rest of the week in Richmond, and the chance for cooling showers and thunderstorms will be very low until Friday. Wednesday brings a modest easing of the humidity, especially during the afternoon, but it will scale back up for the end of the week.

Heat will peak Thursday, with afternoon temperatures spending a few hours in the upper 90s, then the weather pattern relaxes enough to allow for scattered showers and thunderstorms for Friday and the weekend.

Even so, afternoon temperatures will generally be in the 90s through the early part of next week.

There are signs in the data that the end of next week will bring a more substantial break in both heat and humidity, at least for a couple of days. Right now, the slightly cooler and much less humid air appears headed into Virginia around Thursday or Friday of next week (Aug 11 or 12).

This will not be truly cool air, but it will keep afternoons from reaching the 90s. Perhaps more importantly, because the air will be so much less humid, the nights will be cooler and more comfortable, falling well down into the 60s, perhaps even into the 50s.