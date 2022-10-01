A little more rain from Ian, and staying chilly

Even though Virginia was spared the worst impacts of Hurricane Ian, its presence was felt for most of the state on Friday.

In general, the heaviest rain Friday and Friday night fell in southeastern and southwestern Virginia. Some statewide totals:

Metro Richmond: 1-1.5 inches

Hampton Roads: 2.5-4.5 inches

Roanoke Valley: 2.5-3.5 inches

Fredericksburg/Culpeper: 1-1.25 inches

Charlottesville/Staunton: .75-1.5 inches

While some gusty breezes came through central Virginia, the strongest winds mirrored where the heaviest rains fell, but for two different reasons.

Strong winds in southwestern Virginia were the result of being so close to the center of the storm. Additionally, since that circulation is in a counterclockwise direction, it surged its winds and rain up the southeastern side of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Numerous power outages resulted from Charlottesville to Danville and westward to Galax.

At the coast, it was for a slightly different reason. Cool high pressure was hanging over New England, and it was that change in pressure between New England and the approaching hurricane which drove the strong northeast winds across the Eastern Shore, Hampton Roads, and the shorelines of the western Chesapeake Bay. Winds at Virginia’s coastal locations were regularly gusting over 50 mph on Friday, with isolated gusts in excess of 70 mph.

That broad area of high pressure will hold over New England Sunday and Monday, so minor coastal flooding at high tide will continue on parts of the Northern Neck, Middle Peninsula, and areas as far west as the tidal James River, until Tuesday.

The core circulation that was Hurricane Ian has decayed, and has now morphed into a more classic area of low pressure that we associate with fall, winter, or spring storms. It will drift across Virginia on Sunday, bringing a few periods of rain.

Western parts of the state get the rain in the morning, while central and eastern locations get rain during the afternoon and evening. But having lost its tropical characteristics, the rain will be lighter than what the state had on Friday. Most locations will get less than half an inch of rain between Sunday morning and Sunday night.

There will be some rises on the James River in central Virginia over the next couple of days, but with the relatively lower amounts of rain falling upstream in Charlottesville and Lynchburg, no flooding is expected along the James. All of Virginia’s major rivers are expected to stay within their banks.

Then, the weather pattern over the next several days will become more typical of October.

For this coming week, the broad area of low pressure that was once Ian will be slow to drift eastward, even once it manages to shift offshore on Monday. With high pressure holding in New England for a few more days, that difference in pressure will force a northeast wind into Virginia, albeit a lighter one than Friday. Afternoon temperatures will hold in the lower 60s with occasional chilly breezes and cloudy periods, but any significant additional rain will hold offshore.

A nicer stretch of weather follows for Wednesday through Friday with a return to sunshine and afternoons in the 70s. But all signs point to a chilly weekend as a fresh shot of air — with Arctic origins — pushes into Virginia for a day or two.

Even with the sun out, highs will hold in the lower to middle 60s this coming weekend with lows near 40. But it will not be wet this coming weekend, so with a sweatshirt or a jacket, the weather will be good for attending any of the fall festivals going on across the state.