A modest cool down before a spring weekend sampler

Wind turns from the north on Thursday, bringing in a few more clouds and some cooler air compared to the last couple of days.

But it will be far from cold for this time of year. Normal highs for the first week in March are in the middle 50s, normal lows are in the lower to middle 30s.

And all remains on track for the end of this weekend to bring the warmest weather since last fall, with high temperatures soaring into the upper 70s or perhaps lower 80s.

However, the warm weather is not quite ready to stay. Another cooldown comes after some rain Monday night or early Tuesday.

Richmond Climate Check

Looking back at a half-century of winters in Richmond shows a definite warming trend. Extending records to the late 1800s also shows a warming trend, just not quite as pronounced, as there were some especially cold winters during the 1970s.

Using the rolling 30-year average gives a better overview of how the warming climate is manifesting itself in Richmond. After each winter, we calculate the average of the most recent 30 winters. To keep the calculations more straightforward, the months of December, January, and February are collectively used. These three months comprise meteorological winter — the coldest average three months of the year.

For that calculation, we can go back to the late 1920s, or almost 100 years. There have been ups and downs through the decades, but in 2012, that rolling 30-year average winter temperature hit 40 degrees for the first time.

And has not dropped below that level since. For the 30 years ending with the winter of 2021-22, that value has crept up to 40.7 degrees.

Forecast for Richmond

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, not as warm. High 64.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low 32.

Friday: Sun and clouds, much cooler. High 52.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High near 70.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, with a very warm afternoon. High near 80.

Monday: Sun and clouds and very warm with scattered showers. High 78.

Tuesday: Morning rain, then clearing. High 62.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. High 58.