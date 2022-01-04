Winter is back. Sunshine helped with melting Tuesday, but that will not be the case the rest of the week.

A fast-moving system will bring snow and rain to Virginia again Thursday night.

Unlike Monday, this storm will move more quickly and produce less overall precipitation as a whole. There is still some question on how the precipitation type transitions across the state, but most of the data suggests the primary rain/snow line will hold just south of central Richmond while most of the precipitation is falling.

Given what happened on Monday, it’s important to note that the structure of the Thursday night storm makes a repeat of Monday exceedingly unlikely. That storm was stronger, moved more slowly, and had more total moisture.

This all suggests a first guess of 1-3 inches of snow Thursday night in metro Richmond, and areas toward Fredericksburg and Charlottesville are in the neighborhood of 2-4 inches. But expect the totals to be nudged over the next 36 hours.

Dry for Friday and Saturday, and seasonably cold, then another system approaches for Sunday. Early idea for that one is just rain, but as we have seen in the last few days, big changes can happen 24 hours before a storm begins.

Forecast for Richmond

Tonight: Clear this evening, then turning cloudy after midnight with spotty light rain and drizzle developing. Precipitation will freeze on contact with elevated surfaces toward dawn, but is expected to be too light to cause any significant impacts. Evening low of 25, then climbing to around 30 by daybreak.

Wednesday: Spotty light rain and drizzle around daybreak, then thinning clouds with breaks of sun returning. A small southwest breeze developing in the afternoon nudges afternoon temperatures into the lower 50s.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 35.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild, but increasing clouds late in the day. High near 50.

Thursday night: Thickening clouds with snow developing before midnight and continuing for several hours, ending shortly before daybreak. May start briefly as rain before changing over to snow. About 1-3 inches of accumulation by dawn. Slightly higher amounts north/west of central Richmond, slightly lower south/east. Low 28.

Friday: Morning clouds breaking for sun. Breezy and cold. High 36.

Saturday: Sunny. High 44.

Sunday: Afternoon rain likely. High 48.

Monday. Windy and cold. High 35.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 38.

Richmond Climate Check

• In the first three days of 2022, Richmond received 2.36 inches of rain and melted snow. Most of that came on Monday, when 1.64 inches of rain and snow (melted) fell

• The last time Richmond had more than 1.50 inches of rain in a calendar day was October 29 (1.66 inches)

• The three-day total to start 2022 is more than we received in all of November and December combined (1.77 inches)

Tuesday morning update: Cleanup continues with a broad area of 2-4 inches of snow on the ground this morning across metro Richmond. As expected, a few heavier pockets of snow left 3-6 inches on the ground in the northern and western suburban areas.

Officially at the Richmond climate site at the airport, 2 inches of snow fell. Between the rain in the early morning and the snow that fell during the daylight hours, a combined 1.64 inches of liquid-equivalent fell in Richmond on Monday.

The deepest snow was from an intense band that extended from Buckingham through Charlottesville and Fredericksburg, where 10-14 inches came down Monday morning and afternoon.

Dominion Energy still reports about 130,000 customers without power, with the greatest concentration of outages in the area between Richmond and Charlottesville.

Although temperatures will only creep into the upper 30s this afternoon, the sunshine will help melt areas of ice and slush on paved surfaces.

Clouds will develop tonight and lows will drop into the upper 20s, meaning a relatively milder night is ahead. But very spotty drizzle is also expected late tonight and tomorrow morning. This means some drizzle will freeze on contact with surfaces first thing in the morning before breaks of sun return and temperatures climb into the lower 50s on Wednesday afternoon.

After a quiet Thursday, be on the lookout for another storm bringing rain and snow to Virginia Thursday night and before daybreak Friday morning. For now, the primary rain/snow line appears to be across metro Richmond with this system, so the areas that were hit hardest yesterday from Charlottesville to Fredericksburg are most likely going to get a few more inches of snow with this system. More will come into focus with that system in the next 36 hours.

This leaves Friday as a dry, breezy, and cold day in Richmond with highs in the 30s, then a sunny Saturday follows with highs in the 40s.