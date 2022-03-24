A return to sun, but a hard freeze to close the weekend

After two days with clouds and a persistent threat of showers, Friday brings a day with sunshine, a drop in humidity, a cool breeze, and afternoon temperatures in the 60s. But Friday also signals a transition to a much colder spell for a few days, one that is probably going to bring a freeze on Sunday night, and perhaps again on Monday night.

Both Saturday and Sunday will have afternoons in the 50s with a chilly, gusty breeze from the northwest. Saturday will start sunny, but clouds rapidly fill in and lead to an hour or so of showers in the early afternoon. It will not be an especially wet day, but be prepared to dodge some rain for a brief time during the early afternoon. Aside from those showers, the clouds and the breeze will make it feel no warmer than the 40s for most of the day.

Sunday will be sunnier by comparison. And while the temperatures will be very similar to Saturday and the chilly breeze returns, it will still feel a little better outside in the sunshine.

The air coming in this weekend will be the coldest in nearly two weeks, and this will lead to a freeze for most of central Virginia on Sunday night. Temperatures will spend at least a few hours below freezing Sunday night, ultimately dropping into the upper 20s by daybreak Monday.

Suburban and exurban locations will even be a few degrees colder. Clear skies and light winds, like we are expecting on Sunday night, can lead to a wide range in overnight low temperatures. In those situations, it can routinely be 10 degrees colder just a 20-minute drive from downtown.

Fruit trees and flowers have already started to blossom as a result of the relatively warm winter, so a freeze on Sunday night will have an impact. As Dr. Jeremy Hoffman at the Science Museum of Virginia shared on Twitter on Thursday afternoon:

“Even though our last frost has moved earlier into the spring on average, this weekend’s forecast isn’t unusual (hard freeze!) and sets up another way climate change affects us in the springtime — earlier, warmer conditions get the phenological cycles of frost-sensitive fruits and flowers going when there is still threat of a late-season frost. This can damage fruit/flower harvests & pollinator schedules.”

After another risk of a freeze on Monday night, a moderating trend in temperatures develops by the middle of next week, returning the afternoon temperatures to the 60s and 70s, and setting Richmond up for the potential for showers and thunderstorms by Thursday.