A sunny and cooler Friday ahead, and a few showers passing through Saturday morning

The warmth of the past couple of days will retreat for a while, with a much cooler stretch ahead for Sunday and the start of next week.

Friday brings sunshine and light breezes with afternoon temperatures in the 70s, then a decent chance for some rain returns on Saturday morning before the sun breaks out in the afternoon.

Easter Sunday looks cool and dry. Sunrise temperatures will be in the 40s as chilly breezes develop for the afternoon. Even with the sun out, afternoon temperatures will stall in the lower 60s.

A storm system sliding by to the south of Virginia on Monday looks increasingly like it will bring a few hours of rain during the morning. While specifics will take another few days to become clear, a modest soaking rain and the east wind that comes with it, may hold temperatures in the 40s for most Monday.

The rain chances on Saturday and Monday give us a good opportunity to wash the pollen out of the air, at least temporarily. Thursday’s tree pollen reading of 3,561 was easily the highest level so far this season.

Once the Monday system pushes away, colder breezes return Tuesday with lots of lingering clouds and temperatures most of the afternoon in the 50s, but another warm up slowly develops toward the end of the week.

Climate check

NOAA released its monthly global temperature analysis on Thursday, indicating that last month was the fifth-warmest March in the global record. The four years that were warmer have all come since 2016. Even 2018 and 2020 were among the 10 warmest Marches on record globally.

Gerald Ford was the president when the global average temperatures was last below the full 20th century average — 1976.