A warm Friday, but a sunny and cooler weekend

More swings in the temperatures are ahead over the next few days in Richmond, but the next good chance of rain may not arrive until Thursday of next week.

After surging near 80 degrees on Friday afternoon, much cooler air settles in for the weekend, with afternoons holding in the 60s. But unlike earlier this week, the sky remains sunny this weekend, giving it a pleasantly cool fall feel, especially if you’re spending time at the Richmond Folk Festival.

This also means the coolest night since last spring comes Saturday night. Temperatures by daybreak Sunday will be around 40 degrees, with upper 30s common in the more suburban and rural locations away from central Richmond. Some small areas of thin frost are possible in those colder spots by daybreak Sunday, but temperatures will remain safely above freezing.

Afternoons return to the lower 70s next week, and we’ll be in the midst of another dry weather pattern. A few rounds of showers do seem likely on Thursday of next week, but the general weather pattern of the next couple of weeks suggests a period that will be drier than normal.

With fall now firmly in place, colder air can more easily make its way out of the Arctic and into the United States. And over the next two weeks, the jet stream winds, which steer weather systems along, will generally be from the west or northwest, tapping into the colder air.

In addition to those quick bursts of colder air that last for a day or two, those winds keep the moisture from the Gulf of Mexico from reaching northward into Virginia, making a soaking rain difficult to come by.

With just over an inch of rain from Ian and its decaying remnants last weekend, the seeds of a fall drought have been washed away in Richmond for the time being.

But had Ian not moved this far north, September would have finished with only 0.75 inches of rain in Richmond, only about 20% of normal rainfall for the month.

Moving into the second week of October, change becomes more rapid. Normal high temperatures drop to the low 70s, and normal lows approach 50.

And we continue to rapidly lose daylight each day. With the equinox behind us, it becomes even more noticeable. Each day through the end of the month has 2 minutes less daylight, with the sun setting before 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 17.

The sun is not reaching as high into the sky either. On Tuesday of next week, it reaches only halfway up from the horizon (45 degrees) at its highest point in the day, and it won’t get that high in the sky again until the last day of February next year.