A wet Friday with backwards temperatures

In general, it will be a wet Friday in central Virginia.
There will be a few breaks in the rain from time to time, but overall, the constant threat of rain will be around though early evening. The afternoon will also bring a few pockets of heavier rain with some particularly gusty winds, which will signal a rapid retreat in temperatures.
The warmest part of Friday will be the morning, then a sudden wind shift from the north will send temperatures dropping dramatically for the afternoon, with the latter part of the day about 20 degrees colder than daybreak.
After some lingering showers in the evening, the sky clears later Friday night and temperatures will drop into the upper 20s by daybreak Saturday. Most road surfaces will dry before temperatures drop below freezing, so serious travel issues are not expected.
Saturday and Sunday both look dry and seasonably cold. Saturday looks windier and a few degrees colder than Sunday, but no rain or snow is expected either day.
A few storms will be bypassing Richmond to the southeast over the next several days. None look to make a direct hit on central Virginia, but one may get close enough on Monday night to bring some light rain late Monday night into Tuesday morning. There is an outside chance that enough cold air will be around to produce some snow, but there is still plenty of time to keep an eye on it.
Forecast for Richmond:
Friday: Breezy with rain off and on through the day. Turning colder in the afternoon. Daybreak temperature around 60, then falling rapidly into the 40s after midday. South winds 15-25 mph with higher gusts, shifting to the north in the afternoon.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, windy and cold. Low 28.
Saturday: Sunny, breezy and cold. High 38.
Saturday night: Clear, cold and very dry. Low 22.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 45.
Monday: Sunshine mixing with more afternoon clouds. High 48.
Tuesday: Morning rain showers, then turning sunny. Highs 48.
Wednesday: Sunny. High near 52.
Thursday: Sun and clouds. High 45.
