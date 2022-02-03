A wet Friday with backwards temperatures

In general, it will be a wet Friday in central Virginia.

There will be a few breaks in the rain from time to time, but overall, the constant threat of rain will be around though early evening. The afternoon will also bring a few pockets of heavier rain with some particularly gusty winds, which will signal a rapid retreat in temperatures.

The warmest part of Friday will be the morning, then a sudden wind shift from the north will send temperatures dropping dramatically for the afternoon, with the latter part of the day about 20 degrees colder than daybreak.

After some lingering showers in the evening, the sky clears later Friday night and temperatures will drop into the upper 20s by daybreak Saturday. Most road surfaces will dry before temperatures drop below freezing, so serious travel issues are not expected.

Saturday and Sunday both look dry and seasonably cold. Saturday looks windier and a few degrees colder than Sunday, but no rain or snow is expected either day.