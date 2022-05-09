Active weather eases back, cool and dry for a while

For the most part, Richmond was spared the damaging storms Friday night. In the end, most places in the metro area received about an inch of beneficial rain. Richmond was fortunate. Other places in Virginia were not. Quarter-sized hail fell in Franklin to the east and Halifax to the west. Hail reached the size of golf balls near Danville.

This series of storms brought trees down in numerous locations westward from Richmond, including Covington, Gretna, Martinsville, Radford, Roanoke, and Waynesboro.

Just across the state line Friday evening, north of Greensboro, an EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 110 mph stayed on the ground for nearly eight miles. The path was mostly in a wooded area, but there were several homes damaged as the uprooted and snapped trees fell on them. A second EF-1 tornado stayed on the ground for 3.6 miles between Greensboro and Durham, damaging several homes and the brick wall of a manufacturing facility.

In Richmond, the clouds and chill over the weekend took center stage. Temperatures on Sunday were unusually low, even though they were expected. Sunday’s high temperature of 53 degrees was only six degrees above the coldest high temperature for the date (47 degrees in 1917).

While there is no sign of that chill returning, it will be cooler than normal for the next several days in metro Richmond, even with the return to sunshine. The storm which brought the heavy rain Friday night has stalled a couple of hundred miles off of the North Carolina coast. The counterclockwise spin of winds around it will continue to drive relatively cool northeast winds into Virginia for another few days.

The storm system has stalled because the regular steering winds at the jet stream level have buckled a bit, leaving a broad area of spinning winds thousands of feet up into the atmosphere, while the main steering winds continue to flow across the central and western part of the country.

To visualize better, imagine standing at the bank of a flowing stream and watching a small swirl of water develop near the bank and temporarily break away from the main streamflow. The flowing winds at the jet stream level are very similar. This will have the unusual effect of allowing locations in Maine, Michigan, Vermont, and Wisconsin to be several degrees warmer than central and eastern Virginia over the coming few days.

Like that little spinning eddy of water along the bank which finally gets caught by the flowing water, the main jet stream winds will grab this big spinning gyre and drag it into the north Atlantic. But before that happens, it will drift back over the southeast U.S., keeping us relatively cool for the time of year and bringing several rounds of showers and possible thunderstorms for Friday and the weekend.

The strong onshore winds also mean coastal flooding continues from the tidal parts of Virginia’s rivers to the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Coastal flooding is expected to peak at high tide on Tuesday morning, but water will remain higher than normal until late in the week, when the onshore winds finally begin to ease.

Lunar eclipse - Mark your calendar

This Sunday night brings a full lunar eclipse to the East Coast. The challenging part to the forecast right now is whether or not there will be too many clouds across Virginia to see it.

A lunar eclipse occurs when Earth casts its shadow from the sun on the moon’s surface. Unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse lasts much longer and there is no threat to your eyes.

The eclipse will begin at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night, but largely go unnoticed to the naked eye until about an hour later. The best time to be on the lookout will be between 11:30 p.m. Sunday night and 12:30 a.m. Monday morning, with the peak at 12:12 a.m.