After-school activities canceled in Chesterfield, Henrico, Hanover due to weather

Potential severe weather Friday afternoon and into the evening, including tornado watches for the Richmond area through 10 p.m., has prompted school officials in Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover counties to cancel all after-school activities, including sports and field trips, for Friday afternoon.

In a message to parents Friday afternoon, Henrico school officials said: "The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for our area. Schools are taking steps to keep students safe during routine dismissal. As a precaution, all of today’s afterschool activities are canceled. We appreciate your understanding."

Hanover echoed those statements, sending a note to parents Friday afternoon of cancellations.

"The safety of our students, families, and staff is our highest priority," the statement said.