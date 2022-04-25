Afternoon showers on Tuesday, the cool and dry until the weekend

Warm and a touch humid on Tuesday, with a few rounds of showers likely in the afternoon and early evening.

Cloudy spots will be around to start Tuesday morning, but will give way to some sunshine before the showers cross central Virginia between about 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Afternoon temperatures will peak near 80 degrees before the showers break out, and there will be some thunderstorms in the mix as these showers go by. The chance for damaging thunderstorms is small, but not quite zero, so don’t get caught off guard if there are some quick gusts in the thunderstorms to near 50 mph.

The damaging storm threat is a bit higher southeast of Richmond, toward Hampton Roads, Raleigh, and Fayetteville.

Even with more than an inch of rain about a week ago, the recent warm spell means that the showers coming on Tuesday afternoon will be beneficial. Across central Virginia, about 1.50 to 2.50 inches of rain has fallen in April, putting us a few percentage points below normal for the month. And over the last three months, Richmond is running about 2.5 inches below normal.

Wednesday through Saturday all look dry, albeit cooler, but with the sun getting higher in the sky, evaporation from soils happens more quickly than just a few weeks ago, so the risk of sliding into a drought still needs to be monitored.