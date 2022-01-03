Richmonders take advantage of the snow day to hit the sledding hill at Friends of Forest Hill Park
Afternoon update: The sky has cleared and the snow has ended. Temperatures will drop quickly after sunset, through the 20s and into the upper teens by daybreak.
Slush on untreated roads will become especially icy within a few hours of dusk, and travel on neighborhood roads will be difficult first thing Tuesday morning. Even with the sunshine on Tuesday, high temperatures will struggle to get into the lower 40s.
More melting will be ahead on Wednesday with highs squeezing into the 50s. But, a new system will approach Richmond for Thursday night and Friday, bringing another chance of accumulating snow.
Chief meteorologist Sean Sublette gives a midday update on the winter storm hitting Virginia.
12:30 update: Snow is peaking across most of metro Richmond now, with some especially heavier bursts of snow on the northern and western sides of town. Intensity will decrease in the coming hour or so, then snow should end around 3pm, leaving an additional inch or so in most places during the first half of this afternoon.
While 1-3 inches is already common across Richmond, some heavier bands of snow have already put down 2-5 inches immediately north and west of central Richmond. These northern and western suburban areas will average 3-6 by the time it ends later in the afternoon.
And just a little drive farther north or west into Fluvanna, Louisa, Caroline, and Spotsylvania gets you into the range of 6-9 inches.
Clearing skies begin toward dusk, and within an hour or two of sunset, temperatures will quickly drop through the 20s. Surfaces that had been slushy will quickly become icy and more slippery. This will make snow and slush removal much more difficult later tonight and especially Tuesday morning, as daybreak temperatures tomorrow will plummet into the upper teens.
10:30 a.m. update: Concerns about icy neighborhood roads tonight, tomorrow
10 a.m. update: Changeover to snow has progressed across most of metro Richmond, with all snow for the next few hours. Some heavier bursts of snow will continue as the wind averages 10-20 mph.
Heaviest snow has held north and west of Richmond this morning, where a few inches have already fallen, and numerous power outages have developed in Albemarle, Fluvanna, Louisa, and Albemarle Counties. As of 9:45 am, Dominion Energy reports about 100,000 customers out.
Short term forecast for metro Richmond:
Snow continues through about 3 p.m. and winds continue from the north about 10-20 mph. Total slushy wet accumulations of 1-3 inches in Richmond will be most common, but 2-4 inches in areas north and west of central Richmond (Ashland, Short Pump, Midlothian). Temperatures in the lower 30s. An additional inch or two beyond those totals is likely in some locally heavier bands of snow … especially north and west of the immediate metro area.
Clearing skies begin toward dusk, and within an hour or two of sunset, temperatures will quickly drop through the 20s. Surfaces that had been wet and slushy will quickly become icy and more slippery. This will make snow and slush removal much more difficult later tonight and especially Tuesday morning, as daybreak temperatures tomorrow will plummet into the upper teens.
PHOTOS: Richmond area hit with first winter storm of the year
