Allergy season in Richmond is getting worse

Becky Collie wears many hats at Allergy Partners of Richmond, but is best known as The Pollen Lady, collecting pollen samples for the practice regularly since 1988.

During pollen season, she spends 30 to 60 minutes each day taking the reading and counting the pollen grains. February starts the season with cedar and juniper pollen, but before long oak will be the biggest offender for people with allergies.

After years of collecting and transcribing the data manually, she shared it with Dr. Jeremy Hoffman, the David and Jane Cohn Scientist at the Science Museum of Virginia, who verified what had been seen anecdotally.

Pollen season in Richmond is starting earlier and getting worse.

There are always some years that are worse than others, but the last few decades have shown a distinct long-term trend.

While tree pollen gets the most attention, Collie has also noticed a change in the grass pollen first hand, “They’ve been kicking in during April. That’s another season that has moved forward a little.”

The timing and intensity of pollen season are intrinsically tied to temperature. A mild winter and warm spring generally mean that pollen will be released earlier. In Richmond, both seasons have warmed over the last 50 years.

Looking back further, to the start of Richmond’s daily weather records in 1897, shows that 5 of the 10 warmest winters and 5 of the 10 warmest springs have come in the last 20 years.

Carbon dioxide, one of the primary gases responsible for observed planetary warming, feeds the growth of plants, and there is evidence from oak and ragweed that the additional CO2 also makes the pollen more allergenic.

Collie reiterated, “That makes sense to me.”

As fossil fuel use has boomed, the level of CO2 in the air has increased 32% since 1959, now at 416 parts per million and rising.

If you think the spring pollen season in central Virginia is worse than other parts of the country, you may be on to something.

“People will come from Northern Virginia and say they had problems there, but not as bad as they have here in Richmond,” says Collie. A 2022 report from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America backs that up. The report listed the 100 most challenging places to live with allergies. Specifically for spring allergies, Richmond was the second worst, only behind Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Hoffman went deeper into Collie’s pollen data statewide. He discovered that the annual peak in urgent care clinic and emergency department visits for seasonal allergies comes in April when oak pollen is at its worst.

Like most professionals who study the impacts of a warming climate, he is beyond concerned, “These long-term trends we observe using Becky's data localize the impact of climate change on Richmond's residents, which are regularly listed among the sneeziest and wheeziest in the country.”

It’s probably going to get worse.

Last week, a comprehensive study was published examining how different types of pollen will react as the climate warms. Dr. Allison Steiner at the University of Michigan and one of her graduate students, Yingxiao Zhang, developed simulations for 15 pollen types, including ash, maple, oak, and pine. Their study also examined grass and weed pollens, which peak late in the summer and early fall.

“The timing of pollen season shifted earlier by 10-40 days for trees, and later by 5-15 for grasses and ragweed. This led to longer durations of the pollen season,” Steiner shared on Twitter.

Their study examined both higher and lower greenhouse gas emissions scenarios, comparing recent observations to projections for the end of the century. The shift in pollen season was smaller for their lower emission projection, but not by much. Using an average of 15 simulations, even the lower scenario showed spring pollen season starting about 1-2 weeks earlier.

In the Southeast, the simulations indicate an increase in the total amount of pollen from trees that are already the biggest contributors: oaks and cypress (which includes trees like juniper). Increases in poplar and pine pollen are also expected.

Hoffman reiterated the problems to come, “Changes in the strength, duration, and timing of the pollen season have been confidently linked with human-caused climate change. The longer it takes us to reach net-zero heat-trapping gas emissions, the more intense and disruptive these pollen seasons are expected to become.”

The data connecting the warming climate to worsening allergies are strong and conclusive, but could always get better. With that in mind, Collie will continue to make the daily 11 a.m. trip up the stairs at the Forest Avenue practice to get the pollen reading, knowing that the data is important for people struggling with allergies and for the people studying it to better understand how our environment is responding to the warming climate.

You can find Collie’s daily data posted to the Allergy Partners website and on Twitter.