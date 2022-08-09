An end to Virginia's heat and humidity is near

Showers and thunderstorms are especially likely on Wednesday, then a transition to a fundamentally different weather pattern will begin to take shape. After some lingering showers to start Thursday, you will begin to notice a substantial drop in the humidity, and that drop will last throughout the weekend.

Saturday looks like a late summer gift, with sunshine, low humidity, a nice north breeze, and afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. Those breezes back off on Sunday and there will be a few more clouds, but humidity stays low and afternoon temperatures will also be in the 80s — good weather if you are heading to the NASCAR race on Sunday afternoon.

The evenings this weekend will bring a tease of fall, cooling nicely once the sun sets. Daybreak temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower 60s, levels we have not seen in a month.

The weather pattern will not remain cool and dry into next week, but the higher heat and humidity do look like they will be gone for a while.

Except for a couple of hiccups, the weather pattern of the last six weeks has been stubborn to change. Since July 1, only 4 days have had high temperatures cooler than normal. Humidity has not been extreme during that time, but there has not been much of a break, either. Thus, Richmond has gone more than 3 weeks since the low temperature was below 70 degrees.

A broad area of high pressure in the western Atlantic, the Bermuda High, has held firm, keeping a general southwest flow of heat and humidity into Virginia.

But that is about the change.

The Bermuda High will shift eastward toward the central Atlantic in the next couple of days, allowing winds at the jet stream level over Virginia to turn more consistently from the northwest, giving us repeated brushes with relatively cooler air. Unlike the last couple of times this happened since the start of July, this shift appears to have some staying power, which means temperatures will be more consistently below normal with more frequent chances to get rain over the next couple of weeks.

As a result, afternoon temperatures over the coming two weeks will be more consistently in the lower to middle 80s compared to the lower to middle 90s of the last six weeks. Part of this will be because the air over Virginia will be coming from a cooler, northwest source. The other reason is that there will be more clouds and better chances for rain.

This fundamental change in the weather pattern also has another positive effect as the core of the tropical season gets underway in the next week. Those same west-to-northwest jet stream winds generally steer weather systems along. This means any tropical disturbance that does manage to develop in the Atlantic over the next 10 days will have a very hard time getting to the Virginia or Carolina coastlines.

After Wednesday, it will be very difficult to have back-to-back days in the 90s for a couple of weeks. Autumn is not here yet, but it is about to show its first signs.

Why is ocean water so cold in the northern Outer Banks? If you’ve been to the Outer Banks beaches to cool off recently, the ocean water may have been colder than expected.

Richmond astronomer connects to new NASA images NASA released the first images from the new James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) on Tuesday. The telescope, which had been in development since 2…

Sublette: Richmond's hottest month is getting hotter As heat and humidity build for this coming weekend, Richmond will be true to its summer climatology: hot and humid with a small chance of afte…