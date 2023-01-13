 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Another hot year, fossil fuels, and Virginians' health

  • 0

The world’s oceans were the hottest ever recorded in 2022. The rising temperature of the ocean demonstrates the changes greenhouse gas emissions have made to the planet’s climate. More than 90% of the excess heat trapped by greenhouse gas emissions is absorbed in the oceans. The records, sta…

The planetary warming signal continues to roar more loudly above the noise of everyday weather.

On Thursday, NOAA announced that 2022 was the sixth warmest year on record globally, matching an independent analysis from the Japan Meteorological Agency. NASA and the team at Berkeley Earth both calculated 2022 as the fifth warmest year on record, each using slightly different methods for their calculations. 

Global temperature anomalies through 2022

Global temperature anomalies through 2022. (Climate Central)

All of these organizations agree that the eight warmest years on record have come in the last eight years. These long term analyses indicate Earth’s average temperature is now about 2°F higher than at the end of the 19th century.

The warming in Virginia is in line with the planetary average. Statewide, the average temperature has climbed 1.5°F since that time. And with the exception of 2014, every year in the last quarter-century in Virginia has been warmer than the full 20th century average.

Virginia annual average temperature through 2022

Virginia annual average temperature through 2022. (NOAA)

There are no indications that warming is about to slow down. The increasing amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, a byproduct of burning coal, oil, and natural gas, is the primary reason for the warming.

Since 1979, carbon dioxide concentration in the air has increased 25 percent, an unprecedented rate of increase in human history. To slow down the warming, more work will need to be done to move away from energy sources that emit carbon dioxide, a process known in many circles as decarbonization.

In addition to carbon dioxide, the burning of coal, oil and natural gas produces pollutants that directly impact human health, from microscopic particles that permeate the bloodstream to nitrogen oxides that contribute to childhood asthma. An analysis released by the Virginia Climate Center at George Mason University examined the benefits of decarbonization of Virginia’s power plants by 2045, meeting the goals of the 2020 Virginia Clean Economy Act.

Dr. Nick Snow, a retired gastroenterologist in Winchester who continues working as an adjunct professor at Shenandoah University, sees the relationship very clearly. “If the VCEA goal is met, it will more rapidly reduce the risk of childhood asthma than without it.”

In addition to the immediate health benefits, VCC estimates a total health cost savings between $2.8 billion and $7 billion over the next 20 years for Virginians — mostly from the costs involved in premature death. People and businesses would also save upwards of $7.8 million by 2045, as the improved air quality means that people will lose less time at work from illness.

Notably, the air is cleaner than a few decades ago. Luis Ortiz, who led the VCC study, explains, “A lot of that benefit in those decades is from phasing out coal, which is very little of the power mix in Virginia right now. And coal is by far the most harmful of the pollutant-emitting power plants.”

Natural gas, also a fossil fuel, burns more cleanly than coal, but like other fossil fuels, burning it still produces airborne pollutants. Ortiz continues, “The move to natural gas has already produced a lot of benefits, in terms of emissions. Now it’s a matter of eliminating fossil fuels entirely from Virginia’s electricity production to further protect human health.”

The VCC analysis shows the biggest benefit to meeting the VCEA goals comes to Virginians living in Chesterfield and Henrico counties, near Dominion Energy’s Chesterfield Power Station, where two coal units continue to operate. Richmond was a little further down the list of benefiting municipalities, as it is usually upwind from the power plant.

Dominion is in the process of moving toward decarbonization, having already informed the regional electricity transmission organization that they will retire the two coal units at the Chesterfield Power Station and its oil unit in Yorktown at the end of May.

Dominion’s oil unit near Quantico (Possum Point) was retired last year, and its two coal units at the Clover Power Station in Halifax County are tentatively planned for retirement in 2025 — although no final decisions have been made there.

According to Aaron Ruby with Dominion, there is one caveat. Current law allows Dominion to petition the State Corporation Commission if a planned retirement would jeopardize reliability, and there are proposals from the state legislature to require a reliability review by the SCC before a facility is retired.

***

As warm as it was, 2022 could have been even warmer, had it not been for the periodic cooling of the eastern Pacific Ocean near the equator, known as La Niña.

And there are already signs that the Pacific temperatures are coming back up for 2023.

