Another warm day on Thursday, but closing it out with some showers

A warm and breezy, if not windy, Thursday takes shape across central Virginia. But more clouds roll in late in the afternoon, leading to a scattering of showers and isolated thundershowers through the evening. A widespread soaking rain is not coming with this batch of showers, which is something that is needed, but will have to wait.

And the pollen stays high. Wednesday's midday reading from the Allergy Partners of Richmond was 3,048. Pine and oak dominate right now, although "oak should take over soon," according to their Wednesday release. For comparison, that value one Monday was a relatively smaller 748.

The edge gets taken off of the warmth on Friday and Saturday, and the cooler night returns. Aside from a stray shower around Saturday, both days look dry with afternoon temperatures in the 70s.

Another shot of cool air surges in from the northwest for Easter Sunday. Daybreak temperatures Sunday will be in the 40s. And while a few cloudy periods will mix with the sun, no rain is expected, as afternoon temperatures hold in the 60s.

Through the next seven days, the best chance to get some soaking rain is Monday. A small disturbance slides by just to the south of Virginia, turning winds from the east and bringing in a few hours worth of rain. But the precise track will go a long way in determining just how much rain Richmond can get out of the system, and how chilly it will be as it moves through.

After a couple more chilly days early next week in the wake of that rain, temperatures bounce back above normal for the second half of next week.