As Hurricane Fiona turns toward Bermuda, another tropical wave heads toward the Caribbean

Hurricane Fiona will continue to make headlines as it churns across the Atlantic and races northward. As the first major hurricane of the season, meaning it reached Category 3 out of 5, it will bring wind impacts to Bermuda, then wind and flooding to the Canadian Maritimes.

Back in the continental United States, there is only a brief respite before watching for the next one.

A healthy tropical disturbance will cross westward into the Caribbean Sea in the next couple of days, and the meteorological data consistently suggests the system will strengthen into a hurricane within the next week, heading in the general direction of the Gulf of Mexico.

As a reminder, it is still too early to skillfully forecast if the storm will hit the Gulf Coast, much less forecast precisely where, when and how strong it will be before a landfall occurs. But this is probably the biggest threat to the continental U.S. from the tropics so far this season.

For the East Coast, it does not appear to be a threat. The system is so weak and so far south right now that the chance of a direct impact for the Virginia or North Carolina coasts is near zero. But all interests along the Gulf Coast should start paying attention to this system.

In the shorter term, there is modest evidence for beneficial rain in Richmond over the next several days. The first chance comes on Thursday afternoon in the form of an hour or so of small showers, but that is admittedly a small chance. A larger disturbance appears ready to come together for several hours of clouds and lighter rain Sunday night into Monday morning.

While some places across metro Richmond have had heavier showers within the last couple of weeks, the official observation site on the east side of town has not measured more than a quarter inch of rain in nearly a month, when 0.28 inches fell on Aug. 22.

After that rain chance passes at the start next week, the rest of the week goes dry.

The cooler air coming into Richmond on Thursday night is just now emerging from the Canadian Rockies, and it will mark the end of any consistent summertime feel to the air — probably for the rest of the year.

High temperatures across central Virginia this Friday, even with the sun out, will fall shy of 75 degrees. The last day below that level — which also did not have rain — was May 10.

With the cool air on the way, a reader in Ashland wanted to know when Richmond typically gets its first cool day of the season. Defining that is tricky, but using a high temperature of 70 degrees for a threshold does shed some light on the idea.

Over the last 100 years, Sept. 13 has been the average first day of the season with a high temperature of 70 degrees or lower, although early season bouts of clouds and rain have probably nudged that date earlier in the calendar versus only examining days with no rain.

For example, that first cool day has come earlier than average only twice since 2005: Aug. 18, 2013, and Aug. 29, 2017. It rained on both of those days.

Last year, the first day of 70 degrees or below did not come until Oct. 9 (69 degrees). The clock is still ticking this year, as the last day that was 70 degrees or cooler was May 25.