As temperatures creep back up, a new web portal offers heat and health info

Temperatures on Wednesday will creep toward the 90-degree mark, with a small scattering of showers and thunderstorms dotting the Virginia landscape.

But after this recent easing of the heat, it surges back for a couple of days on Thursday and Friday, sending afternoon temperatures toward the middle 90s, and pushing down the chances for afternoon thunderstorms for a couple of days.

However, the weekend will bring another short-lived break in the heat as some slightly less hot air moves in from the north. Afternoon temperatures will hold in the 80s both days this weekend as the high humidity also backs down for a couple of days. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected both days, but neither day appears to be a genuine washout, as most of the time this weekend brings a mix of clouds and sun.

While Virginia is relatively cooler this weekend, the hottest air across the country will develop west of the Plains. During next week, that dome of hot air will progressively slide eastward, giving us early indications that temperatures may return to the upper 90s toward the end of next week.

***

With many parts of the country from the Desert Southwest to the Gulf Coast having one of their five hottest summers on record so far, more attention is being given to extreme heat, especially as it impacts human health (Richmond is having its 23rd hottest summer so far, based on 126 years of records).

A redesigned website was launched on Tuesday by the National Integrated Heat Health Information System. The information on the site, heat.gov, is from a collaboration of several federal agencies, including NOAA and the CDC.

Much of the weather data there can be found on other NOAA sites, but this site also incorporates data on health and emergency room visits to help identify where people across the country are most impacted by extreme heat.

While some of the information is intuitive, this site provides more precise data on what parts of cities are at greatest risk from extreme heat, enabling state and local officials to prepare resources when a heatwave threatens their most vulnerable communities.

Information on the site is not solely for state and local governments. As NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad mentioned during the rollout of the website on Tuesday, many people working in NOAA are also involved in active dialogue with faith-based organizations. When heat waves develop, several of these organizations open up their facilities as cooling centers, and the website’s information can also prepare them to serve their communities.

Digging deeper, the site contains high-resolution maps for 11 cities in Virginia, showing what part of each city is the hottest. This information was collected as part of citizen science programs over the previous five years, with volunteers crisscrossing several cities in the state to find out where each city’s urban heat island was the strongest. Detailed maps for cities from Abingdon to Virginia Beach and from Winchester to Petersburg can be found at the Urban Heat Island section of the site.

Similar citizen science programs are ongoing at the Science Museum of Virginia. Its current project, RVAir, is looking for volunteers to measure air quality across the city through the end of August. Volunteers attach a small sensor to a bicycle which collects data as each individual travels on the designed route.

***

For sky watchers, Thursday evening brings a visible pass of the International Space Station to Richmond. At 10:45 p.m., the ISS will be visible for about 2 minutes in the northwestern sky before disappearing behind Earth’s shadow. Look about halfway up for something that appears to be a slowly moving bright star.