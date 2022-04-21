Back into the 70s to start the weekend, with good weather for the Monument Avenue 10K

Sometimes the weather is quiet. And that’s okay.

The warmer weather is still heading toward central Virginia, with temperatures peaking well into the 80s on Sunday and Monday.

Both Friday and Saturday will bring sunshine, some scattered clouds and afternoon temperatures in the 70s. Weather will be good for the Monument Avenue 10K on Saturday morning, with temperatures around 60 degrees when the race begins at 8:30 a.m.

A large cell of high pressure edges down the immediate coastline on Friday and Saturday, which will give our winds a small component from the north, then east. This will hold back the bigger warm-up until Sunday.

More notably, if traveling eastward toward the Chesapeake or the beach, that north and east wind means the air will be coming from some very chilly water. Both the bay and the ocean are still in the 50s right now, so air temperatures will bend in the direction of the 60s both of those afternoons approaching the shorelines.

After the bigger warm-up, several rounds of showers are expected on Tuesday, which will usher in another shot of relatively cooler air. But as we approach the end of April, what defines cool is much different from what defined it at the beginning of the month. No frost or freeze is expected late next week, but we still have a ways to go before the warmer weather is here for the season.

Early risers have probably noticed how much brighter the mornings have gotten over the past couple of weeks. Twilight in Richmond now begins a few minutes before 5:30 a.m.

And starting May 2, sunsets will be no earlier than 8 p.m. until Aug. 17.