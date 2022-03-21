Back to the 70s on Tuesday, but big chill coming this weekend

Enjoy Tuesday. It will be several days before we have a day this nice again.

The damaging thunderstorms that will make headlines along the Gulf Coast on Tuesday and Tuesday evening are not likely to make it as far north as Virginia. But the larger system producing those storms does make its mark here on Wednesday.

Wednesday is not a full washout in Richmond, but several rounds of showers will go through, primarily in the morning and early afternoon. A gusty thunderstorm cannot be ruled out just yet for the latter part of the day, but increasingly, it looks like most of the energy to develop those storms will remain much farther south. Aside from the rain, a south breeze keeps clouds in place for much of the day as afternoon temperatures nudge into the 60s.

Thursday through the weekend does not look especially wet, but it does look progressively colder, which may finish with an especially cold night on Sunday night. The colder air does not come in a single blast, but rather in little pieces starting Thursday night, as afternoon temperatures retreat into the mid 60s Friday and then the 50s for the weekend. There are signs of some chilly showers passing in and out a couple of times Saturday, but nothing that looks consistent enough to make a change of plans yet.

The gusty winds will return this weekend, making it feel like the 40s during the afternoons of both Saturday and Sunday, so make plans to stay warm if you are heading to some of the outdoor festivals planned in and around Richmond.

While still a few days away, the evolving weather pattern suggests a frost or freeze on Sunday night into Monday morning. If you’ve been thinking about some outdoor planting, it’s a good idea to wait a little longer. Warm weather fans have quietly been spoiled recently. Through the first three weeks of the month, March is averaging 5 degrees above normal.

The cold spell coming this weekend is not a sign of things to come for the following week. Most of the data suggest that the last couple of days of March will be closer to normal. Normal highs at the end of March are in the middle 60s. Normal lows are in the lower 40s.

Climate check

Dr. Phil Klotzbach, a well-respected tropical meteorology research scientist at Colorado State University, led a new 30-year analysis on hurricanes that was published Monday.

Klotzbach and the team examined all tropical cyclones (the more standardized name for hurricanes and typhoons) globally from 1990-2021 and found some trends in the data that much of the meteorological community has suspected anecdotally.

The total number of storms reaching hurricane status is decreasing globally, largely driven by the decrease in their numbers in the western North Pacific Ocean, where they are most common. This is primarily due to the more prevalent La Niña conditions in the Pacific Ocean over the last 30 years, which leads to less favorable formation conditions there.

Globally, short-lived named storms, those with a lifespan of 2 days or less, have increased, which Klotzbach and the team attribute to better satellite detection technologies.

However, even with the decreased number of total storms reaching hurricane status, the number of storms reaching Category 4-5, with winds of at least 130 mph, has not changed. This means that as a percentage of total storms, the number of Category 4-5 storms has been increasing since 1990. This last point is most consistent with the current state of climate science as reported by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in 2021. It reads:

“The proportion of intense tropical cyclones (Category 4–5) and peak wind speeds of the most intense tropical cyclones are projected to increase at the global scale with increasing global warming (high confidence).”

Another striking finding, also consistent with a warming climate, is a significant increase in the number of storms that intensify very rapidly. Globally, there was not much change in the frequency of storms increasing their maximum wind speed by 35 mph (30 knots) in less than 24 hours. But moving that threshold up to 58 mph (50 knots) in 24 hours, finds a significant increase, from an average of 18 in 1990 to more than 30 in 2021.

It is important to remember each individual hurricane season has different drivers, especially in the Atlantic where the variability from year-to-year is so large. Not every hurricane season will be worse than the previous one, but when summed up over the last 30 years and added to the massive amount of coastal development, human vulnerability to tropical cyclones is undoubtedly on the rise.

The Colorado State team will issue its first outlook for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season on April 7. You can learn more about how they develop their outlooks at the CSU Tropical Meteorology Project, and follow Dr. Klotzbach on Twitter: @philklotzbach