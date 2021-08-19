Beachgoers beware: Henri will stay offshore but heighten rip current danger this weekend

Hurricane Henri is not headed for North Carolina or Virginia, but it will kick up higher surf and create dangerous rip currents on nearby beaches over the weekend.
According to the National Weather Service in Wakefield, expect high risk of rip currents along the Delmarva coast and a moderate threat for Virginia and northeastern North Carolina. As the swells increase, all nearby beaches are likely to see high rip current risks and dangerous surf on Saturday. Moderate to high risks could last into Monday or Tuesday around Ocean City and Assateague.
For the latest details, check weather.gov/beach and select forecasts from dozens of locations along the Eastern Seaboard.
Stay out of the surf when the rip risk is high, and always heed lifeguards, warning flags or local officials.
If Henri comes ashore anywhere in the United States, it would most likely be in southern New England sometime late Sunday or Monday. There's still a chance that the low pressure center stalls or swerves out to sea before approaching Cape Cod, but wind and waves should spread out to coastal areas from Long Island to Maine regardless of a landfall. It won't take a direct hit to cause problems.
On Thursday, Henri was a tropical storm moving due west about halfway between the Bahamas and Bermuda. On Friday, Henri will make a northward turn as it steers between the counter-clockwise flow of a trough in the eastern United States and a clockwise ridge over the Atlantic, bypassing the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic.
That part is very clear, but the minute details of that turn create uncertainty down the road.
That trough helping to keep Henri away from our region isn't all good news – it will focus more flooding downpours in central and eastern Virginia on Friday. Though we avoided issues with the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred on Wednesday, the ground is still saturated and it won't take much additional rain to cause quick rises on low-lying roads and creeks.
The local rain threat drops back to isolated coverage on Saturday and Sunday, with a better chance for occasional storms near a weak stationary front along the coastline.
By Saturday, Henri is expected to be a hurricane and pass about 180 nautical miles due east of the Outer Banks. That's far enough offshore to keep the heavy rain and hurricane winds over water, but well within reach of the longer swells.
According to the National Hurricane Center, the chance of tropical storm conditions reaching Hatteras Island or Ocean City is between 10 and 20%, with less than a 10% chance for Tidewater.
The amount of strengthening we see on Friday and Saturday will alter the storm's path toward the Northeast: a bit stronger and it has a better chance of veering onshore, a bit weaker and it could miss land.
The forecast for New England could be much clearer by late Friday. Elsewhere, Hurricane Grace will continue moving due west across Mexico and new tropical activity is not expected in the next five days.
