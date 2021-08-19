Beachgoers beware: Henri will stay offshore but heighten rip current danger this weekend

That part is very clear, but the minute details of that turn create uncertainty down the road.

That trough helping to keep Henri away from our region isn't all good news – it will focus more flooding downpours in central and eastern Virginia on Friday. Though we avoided issues with the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred on Wednesday, the ground is still saturated and it won't take much additional rain to cause quick rises on low-lying roads and creeks.

The local rain threat drops back to isolated coverage on Saturday and Sunday, with a better chance for occasional storms near a weak stationary front along the coastline.

By Saturday, Henri is expected to be a hurricane and pass about 180 nautical miles due east of the Outer Banks. That's far enough offshore to keep the heavy rain and hurricane winds over water, but well within reach of the longer swells.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the chance of tropical storm conditions reaching Hatteras Island or Ocean City is between 10 and 20%, with less than a 10% chance for Tidewater.

The amount of strengthening we see on Friday and Saturday will alter the storm's path toward the Northeast: a bit stronger and it has a better chance of veering onshore, a bit weaker and it could miss land.

The forecast for New England could be much clearer by late Friday. Elsewhere, Hurricane Grace will continue moving due west across Mexico and new tropical activity is not expected in the next five days.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.