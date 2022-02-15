Beautiful late-winter Wednesday ahead; rain to follow Thursday night

All signs point to temperatures above normal for the next several days, keeping the true Arctic air away from Virginia for at least a week, if not longer.

With a nice mix of sun and clouds, afternoon temperatures will be near 60 on Wednesday in Richmond, and the very dry feel to the air will begin to ease away, as humidity levels will quietly and comfortably nudge upward.

Soaking rain is still ahead before the weekend. Although a few isolated showers may pop up here or there across central Virginia on Thursday, the most consistent rain waits until Thursday night and finishes during Friday morning.

The surge of warmth ahead of the rain on Thursday will be short-lived, but temperatures for Friday and the weekend will not be cold by February standards. Once the rain clears, Friday afternoon will bring temperatures to around 60 degrees.

Saturday, Sunday, and Monday all look dry with sunshine and just some fair weather clouds. Highs will be in the 50s, although some 60s may squeak back into the mix by Monday. Lows generally will be in the 30s.

After Monday, the weather pattern looks cloudier for the rest of that workweek with several opportunities for showers, but the general jet stream winds will be from the southwest most of next week. Not only will that keep the Arctic air away, but with it, any chance of snow.

***

Forecast for Richmond

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a mild afternoon breeze. High near 60.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Not as cold as recent nights. Low 45.

Thursday: Breezy and warm with isolated afternoon showers. Steadier rain developing after sunset. High around 70.

Friday: Sun and clouds, breezy, and cooler. High near 60.

Saturday: Sunny. High 52.

Sunday: Sunny. High 55.

Monday: Sun and clouds. High 62.

Tuesday: Cloudy with spotty light showers. High 58.