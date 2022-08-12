Beautiful mid-summer weekend ahead

All looks good this weekend.

Aside from a few fair weather clouds, both Saturday and Sunday bring sunshine to metro Richmond with afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. The humidity will be lower than it’s been in several weeks, and that will allow for especially cool weekend nights around 60 degrees.

Big heat is still nowhere to be found for the next week. A large disturbance will slide close by early next week, and that will bring lots of clouds and numerous showers on Monday and Tuesday. But the wind direction will remain from the northwest, which cuts off any supply of high humidity. As a result, afternoon temperatures both days are likely to hold in the upper 70s.

But fall is not coming early. That system moves away later next week, and afternoon temperatures will return to levels more typical of August, into the middle or upper 80s by Thursday and Friday.

Climate notes

The low temperature Friday morning squeaked down to 69 degrees in Richmond, ending the streak of 25 days with low temperatures of at least 70 degrees. This was the 3rd longest such streak on record, shy of the 31-day stretch in 2013 at the top of the list.

Global temperature analyses from July have come in from several organizations this week, and while they all have a slightly different tune, their song is the same. Last month was one of the 10 hottest Julys on record globally.

The two primary U.S. organizations, NASA and NOAA, ranked global average temperature for last month as the 3rd and 6th hottest July on record, respectively. Each organization weights the way they include their measurements of the polar regions a little differently, but the end result is consistent with the results from the scientists at Berkeley Earth (4th place) and the European Center for Medium Range Weather Forecasting (3rd place).