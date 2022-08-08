Big break in humidity coming soon for Richmond

A big break in the high humidity is on the horizon. But we need to get through a few more days first.

Tuesday will be the peak of the heat this week, with temperatures spending a few hours in the middle 90s during the afternoon. And like the previous couple of days, the chance of a cooling shower or thunderstorm is pretty small.

Dominoes will begin to fall on Wednesday, with showers and thunderstorms very likely during the afternoon and evening, and a few lingering into Thursday morning.

Air that is cooler and less humid will start to filter through the Appalachians and into Richmond by Thursday afternoon, which will keep the temperature from reaching the 90s.

Once the dominoes finish falling, Friday and Saturday will bring stellar late summer days to be outside. While a few more clouds will be in the mix on Friday versus Saturday, afternoon temperatures both days will be in the lower to middle 80s.

Fans of autumn will get a tease on Friday and Saturday nights, as the lower humidity will allow air conditioners to catch a break. When humidity drops, the air can cool more easily at night, so lows will tumble into the lower 60s. Away from the city and immediate suburban areas, temperatures will edge into the 50s both of those nights.

This will put an end to the streak of nights above 70 in Richmond, which still continues to grow. We have had 21 consecutive days with low temperatures above 70 degrees, which is the longest streak on record.

Expanding one degree, the current streak of nights equal to or above 70 sits in 5th place, but it is likely to nudge upwards into 3rd place before the humidity drops and nights return to the 60s this weekend. As a result, that record of 31 consecutive days in 2013 will be safe for another year.

The summer has been quietly hot. There have not been several extended periods of intense heat, but there have not been a lot of breaks. Since July 1, Richmond has had 20 days that were at least 2 degrees hotter than normal. During that same time, we've had 5 days that were at least 2 degrees cooler than normal, a 4-to-1 ratio of hot versus cool.

Expanding the data statewide, Virginia had its 18th hottest July on record last month. But we were not alone. All but 4 of the Lower 48 states were hotter than normal last month, with every state west of the Plains having one of its 10 hottest Julys on record.

Texas lived up to its reputation, doing everything bigger. It was the only state that had its hottest July on record.

