Big heat coming to Virginia this weekend

Much like Tuesday, sunshine and low humidity will settle over metro Richmond on Wednesday. Such a combination will become much more scarce in the weeks following Memorial Day.

The heat that is already building near the Gulf Coast will work into Virginia on Thursday, as a small scattering of showers and thundershowers Wednesday night and Thursday announces its arrival. Highs will jump into the upper 80s Thursday, but the worst of the heat surges in for Friday and Saturday, sending temperatures both afternoon into the 90s.

Sunday will also be hot, but a cooling round of showers and thunderstorms is expected late in the afternoon or in the evening, breaking the heat for a few days.

Humidity will also creep up starting on Thursday. It will not reach the staggering levels that we generally deal with during the summer, but it will certainly be a perceptible increase over the last couple of days.

Records will be challenged, with the record most likely to fall coming on Saturday. The standing record of 93 degrees on Saturday (1962) is a little less intense than the records on Friday and Sunday, each of which is 96 degrees.

Often overlooked, but also important, are the record warm minimum temperatures. With the humidity creeping up, the nights will not cool off as much either. Those records for Saturday morning (72 degrees in 1903) and Sunday morning (70 degrees in 2013) will also be threatened.

Overnight temperatures will become even more important in the height of summer, when cooling down in the central part of the city becomes more difficult for those without air conditioning. If the body does not get a break from the heat during the night, it is further stressed, leading to additional heat-related illnesses, hospitalization or even fatalities.

That level of heat is not expected this weekend. However, this will be the first hot spell of the season, and many of us have not acclimated to summer heat yet. The first heatwave of the year can sneak up on the body, so be especially mindful to hydrate and use sun protection this weekend.