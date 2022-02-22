Big temperature swings and nuisance rain this week

Some large temperature swings are still ahead for Virginia this week.

After scattered morning showers on Wednesday, sunshine and a very warm afternoon follow, with temperatures soaring into the 70s in metro Richmond. But that warm up will be temporary.

Another disturbance pushes through on Thursday, bringing midday rain and unlocking much colder air from the north. The temperature drop may come as a shock to the system, as afternoon temperatures on Thursday hold in the 40s.

A more modest warm up comes on Friday ahead of a few more showers, then the weekend starts with a return to normalcy. Saturday brings sunshine and highs in the lower 50s.

A small storm skirts to the south of Richmond on Sunday, bringing the chance for rain, or even some wet snow to central and southern Virginia.

***

Forecast for Richmond

Wednesday: Morning showers, otherwise warm with a mix of sun and clouds. High 75.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 36.

Thursday: Cloudy and much colder with occasional rain, mostly around midday. High 46.

Friday: Morning showers, then breaks of afternoon sun with a warmer afternoon. High 66.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. High 52.

Sunday: Cloudy with rain or possible wet snow. High 42.

Monday: Sunny. High 48.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 55.