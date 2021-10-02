BOYER: After five years of forecasting, it's time to say farewell

There was a point to revisiting the past that's much bigger than trivia or nostalgia, and it brings me to a parting thought.

At some point in the decades or century ahead, the right conditions will come along for another hurricane reminiscent of Isabel, Hazel, 1933 or 1667; a tornado outbreak with power rivaling 1993 or 1834; enough snow and ice to shut daily life down for a week; another punishing March nor'easter; another cloudburst unleashing several inches of rain; another 105-degree heat wave; another seemingly-endless drought and another major flood hurtling down the James River.

That's not to be alarming or fatalistic, those are the existing bounds of what's possible in a lifetime of experiencing Virginia's variable weather.

And the next major happenings will all be unique and challenging in their own ways, particularly in light of expanding development, accelerating sea level rise and climate change stacking the deck in favor of more extremes.

But we are also empowered to apply lessons, heed improved warnings and make preparedness a priority. Regulations, policy and engineering are important, too, but my hope is that a healthy respect for those memories will keep us on the right course.