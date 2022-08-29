Break in humidity coming soon for Richmond

After a warm and humid Tuesday in Richmond, scattered showers and thunderstorms move through during the evening, ushering in some less humid air for a few days.

Damaging storms are not expected on Tuesday evening, but some brief heavy rains will be widely scattered across central Virginia, most likely between 8 and 11 p.m. It’s been about a week since most locations have picked up rain, so any rain will be welcome, as another extended dry period will follow.

Wednesday through Friday all look generally sunny with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Humidity will be dropping as Wednesday progresses, and that will yield a couple of cooler evenings for Wednesday and Thursday. Low temperatures both of those nights will drift comfortably into the lower 60s.

Humidity will begin to creep up for Friday and the weekend, but it does not appear like it will reach a truly stifling level. Most of the data suggests a nice three-day Labor Day weekend, with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. The chance for rain is very low on all three of those days, although a few isolated showers or storms may dot the landscape on Labor Day.

Early indications also suggest fair weather at the beaches from Virginia Beach to Myrtle Beach this coming weekend. Aside from some showers on Saturday at Myrtle Beach, the weekend looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Winds this weekend will be onshore at the beaches, so be on the lookout for some higher waves and a higher risk of rip currents. And water temperatures are reaching some of their highest levels of the season. Those same onshore winds help keep the warm water close to shore, so surf temperatures will generally be in the lower to middle 80s. Even the cooler locations in the northern Outer Banks will be in the upper 70s.