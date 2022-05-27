Break in storms early this afternoon, but more possible

Updated: 1:30 p.m. Friday

Severe storms moved across Virginia Friday morning, and additional development is possible late Friday afternoon and early evening. A Tornado Watch continues for southeastern Virginia, but has been discontinued for metro Richmond.

Metropolitan Richmond has been spared the brunt of the damage from the storms, although winds gusted to 58 mph in storms late Friday morning on the grounds of Richmond International Airport, near Sandston.

Additional thunderstorms are expected late Friday afternoon and Friday evening, but they will be more scattered in nature compared to the broader area of rain and thunderstorms that moved across Richmond earlier on Friday.

The storms originated in the western part of Virginia early Friday morning. Several structures were damaged in Bedford County, just west of Lynchburg.

The damage photos suggest the winds were from a tornado, but the National Weather Service in Blacksburg will conduct a field survey of the damage on Saturday. A report from their office to determine the scale of the damage and assign the storm a specific rating is expected Saturday afternoon.

By contrast, the weather outlook for the weekend in Richmond is dry, with highs in the 70s Saturday, 80s Sunday, and near 90 on Memorial Day.