Brutal wind and cold ahead Friday

Wind and cold get top billing in Virginia for Friday and the weekend.

Daybreak Friday will be in the 40s across metro Richmond, and after a night without much additional precipitation, a final surge of rain — perhaps mixed with some non-accumulating snow or ice — will race through during the morning. Breezes will pick up ahead of that burst of precipitation, and once it moves away, the floodgates to the Arctic will open.

Before noon, wind will turn from the west and consistently average 20-30 mph; gusts to 40 mph will be common. The temperature will drop about 20 degrees between daybreak and early afternoon, likely getting below freezing before lunch and falling through the 20s during the afternoon.

Wind chill during Friday afternoon will drop into the single digits, then slide below zero after sunset.

Surfaces will not instantly freeze on Friday afternoon. There will be enough sun and wind to start drying things out once the morning precipitation ends. However, any surface that is still wet late in the afternoon will begin to turn icy very quickly as the sun goes down. Even with the lower sun angle this time of year, the sun can help keep the ground temperature a little bit higher than the air immediately above it.

But be especially careful on secondary and back roads Friday afternoon. Because they are often shaded and do not get as much traffic, they are far more likely to become icy than primary roads and interstates.

Dress in layers if you are going out; layering provides multiple levels of insulation against the cold. If you are traveling, include a cold weather kit. Admittedly, this is not something we need to think about often in Virginia, but take some extra blankets and dry snacks in case you do get stuck. Be sure you have a flashlight with fresh batteries.

With winds remaining strong for several hours on Friday afternoon and evening, scattered power outages are likely, so be sure and keep your devices charged. If your heat goes out, gather in a single room and close off the rest of the home.

And be especially careful with space heaters. Unvented space heaters that use combustible fuel release carbon monoxide, a poisonous gas that has no color or scent. Carbon monoxide poisoning can be fatal, with initial symptoms of headache, dizziness, nausea, and disorientation. If those symptoms develop, get to fresh air immediately — cold air is better than poisonous air — and call 911.

If you have a carbon monoxide detector in your home, be sure its batteries are charged.

After a bitter cold start to Saturday morning, when the temperature will be approaching the record of 6 degrees in 1983, the afternoon remains in the 20s despite the sunshine, as cold winds continue from the west. While not as strong as Friday, the 10-20 mph winds will prevent wind chills from getting out of the teens.

The wind speeds finally tone down on Christmas Eve night, and Christmas Day will be sunny and cold with an afternoon temperature edging into the lower 30s. There will be an occasional breeze around, but not as strong or as consistent as on Saturday.

Nonetheless, this will be among the coldest Christmas Days on record in Richmond. Christmas 1983 stands out among all the rest, only reaching 14 degrees. All the rest have been at least 30 degrees, so if we do not make it out of the 20s on Christmas Day, it will be the second coldest on record.

Very cold air is also especially dry, so you might notice your skin dries out more quickly this weekend and a jump in the amount of static electricity in your home. This weekend, the moisture in the air will be about one-third of a typical winter day in Virginia.

In spite of the cold, the chance for snow remains very low. In fact, the cold will begin to gradually moderate early next week, with afternoons returning to the 50s on Thursday.

Snow lovers will have to wait.