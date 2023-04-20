The hottest pair of days so far this season ends with a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. After a Friday afternoon near 90 degrees, Richmond transitions to a week with temperatures either near or below normal for the final week of April.

The air has been a bit more stagnant over the state during the past couple of days, so the air quality has dipped a bit. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality indicated that air quality in Richmond on Friday will be at a level that is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Specifically, this means active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. Children and people with asthma are the groups most at risk.

Showers will begin to break out shortly after midday Saturday, cleaning out the air. But early signs suggest an intense line of thunderstorms to finish off the precipitation in a window between 5 and 7 p.m. on Saturday.

More concerning, elements appear to be coming together for some damaging winds in some of the thunderstorms late Saturday. If you have outdoor plans this Saturday, it is a good idea to have a backup or keep an eye out for a place to hurry inside as the thunderstorms approach late in the day.

For the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k race on Saturday, most of it will be finished before any rain begins. Temperatures will be in the 60s at the start of the race, reaching the upper 70s before the showers develop.

Cooler air returns for Sunday and stays in place for most of next week.

Sunday through Tuesday bring sunshine with afternoons in the 60s and daybreak temperatures in the 40s. Then a couple of systems bear watching for the period between Wednesday and Saturday next week.

Both of those systems are expected to have their centers track just to the south of Virginia, which keeps us on the cool side of them, and would give us a cool rain as opposed to stronger showers and thunderstorms.

Any rain will be welcome, as Richmond is having its sixth-driest spring on record thus far, but the specific rain amounts and timing are still too far in advance to pinpoint.

The weather pattern that develops toward the second half of next week may persist into the first several days of May, with temperatures averaging below normal and providing additional opportunities for rain.

Using a combination of several computer simulations, known as ensembles, metro Richmond has the potential to pick up 1-3 inches of rain between the middle of next week and the first week of May, and that would go a long way in helping the dryness that has settled in over the past few weeks.

